More than three years have passed since Samsung Galaxy S6 was launched. In this duration, the technology has drastically changed. Some specs like 3GB RAM, Octa-Core processor, high pixel camera, etc. have been mandatory for an average smartphone to maintain the performance standards. In this tutorial, we’ll help you to speed up performance on Samsung Galaxy S6 through effective tips and tricks. The root access is not required. We will use the in-built maintenance related options and features to configure your Galaxy S6 to function at its best. These are easy to implement and anyone can apply these tricks on their smartphone.

There is one thing that makes the Android operating system so adorable is open-features. It offers many options to optimize the user experience extensively. And importantly, it has multiple inbuilt tools to troubleshoot the phone. Like any other operating system, the Android-powered smartphones do suffer from performance related issues. There can be many reasons that your Galaxy S6 is performing low, popping lags and freezes. Irrespective of our actions, the Android phones tend to become slower over the time. If one keeps using the phone for a long time, he/she will notice that the performance has declined over the time. It usually happens because of the clutter that keeps accumulating over the time while using our smartphone.

Or, the problem might be caused by recently installed applications or running services. In such cases, the troubleshooting is very simple. The user needs to remove the recent applications to see if it solves the problem. If it doesn’t do anything, then there are many other solutions to these problems. In this post, we cover most effective methods to fix lags and freezing issues on Samsung Galaxy S6 and bring faster performance froth. None of the methods we describe in this post hurts the device in any manner. Nor they would void the warranty either. All the methods are completely ethical, easy to understand, implement and intend to improve performance.

Anyone can implement these tricks to speed up their Galaxy S6. The Android OS includes several mods and features that help to optimize and maintain the devices. The Developer Options is one of them. We are going to make use this feature to optimize the performance with user experience intact. Basically, this feature is built for Android developers. It has several useful options that help to manage extensive aspects. So, we highly recommend you to avoid using this feature unknowingly. Though it won’t hurt your phone you mustn’t use it without knowledge. Thus, you must activate this feature on your phone first.

Activating the Developer Options on Samsung Galaxy S6 is very easy. You can access this setting anytime you want. Follow the below instructions to enable this feature on your phone:

Open the Settings on your phone. Now, tap on ‘About Device’ or ‘About Phone’. Under this menu, locate Build Number and tap on it 7 times. This will activate the Developer Options: Now, go to Settings->Developer Options, then Enable the Developer Options through tapping on the radio button present at the top.

Now, you can access this menu anytime you want on your phone. We will make use this feature to speed up the Galaxy S6 for faster performance.

Now, we are ready to go ahead and learn these tricks to speed up the Samsung Galaxy S6 smartphone.

Tips to improve the performance of Galaxy S6

1. Reduce the Background processes

Reducing background processes would keep RAM and CPU free from being used by unwanted applications. That outcomes, higher performance as more processing power will be free to for real-time tasks.

The Android operating does allow this setting to be configured through the Developer Options. And importantly, it won’t interfere or disturb the functionality of your phone.

Thus, you can implement this setting on your phone without worrying about any sort of malfunction.

→How to

Open the Settings menu on your phone. Then, tap on Developer Options. Under this menu, locate “Background process limit“ entity: Tap on it and change the default configuration to “At most 4 processes”. Exit the Settings menu and reboot your phone.

We highly recommend this configuration. I’ve been using this personally on my OnePlus 5 phone. It will cut down the background processes and stop them from being run in the background all the time.

Only, necessary programs/apps would run in the background now. Therefore, you get better performance with absolutely no harm.

2. Reduce the DPI Value [works on Android 7.0]

Most of the Android users aren’t aware of this thing. Basically, it is a technical term that stands for Dot Per Inch. It is related to display screen and rendering process.

The Galaxy S6 has a relatively higher screen resolution, 1440 x 2560 pixels with ~577 PPI density. That means, to render things on such a high-resolution screen, it requires a lot of processing power.

Thus reducing the DPI value, we’ll make on-screen contents like icons, texts, objects etc., bigger. And bigger things are easier to render and require less amount of processing power.

Even though it increases the size of the on-screen content, it won’t make your phone ugly or weird. Instead, it helps to improve readability.

And that best part is that it improves the overall smoothness of the device. Of course, it speeds up the entire user-interface as well.

→How to

Open the Developer Options. Scroll download to locate “smallest width” or “minimum width”: Tap on it and set the value to 340 or 320. Exit the Settings.

This will instantly change the size of the on-screen contents. The icons and texts will become larger. You can any of these two, or 360 as well.

Putting down the DPI Value will reduce the stress from the GPU and CPU units. More processing power you’ll have free to other things.

It makes the user interface very smooth and reduces the response time. And somewhat positively affects the battery life. If you find that current theme launcher doesn’t adopt this change in DPI, we suggest you use Google Pixel launcher.

3. Customize the Animations

It has been very popular among Android users and it does a great job. In Android OS, there are many tons of animations happen while using it. And surely that makes a good user interface. But that consumes a lot of power resources, including CPU, GPU and battery life.

Instead of putting OFF completely, there is one we can do. We can reduce the quantity and duration these animations. That in return improves response time and improve performance in user-interface aspects.

That is what we are seeking, higher performance without sacrificing the user experience. Therefore, we highly recommend Samsung Galaxy S6 users to cut down the extent and duration of animations for better performance.

It will instantly boost the overall performance and dramatically reduce down response time. You can see improvements which switching between apps, opening/closing the apps and using any aspects of the user interface.

This will surely improve the performance on Galaxy S6 with extra efforts.

→How to

Again, open the Developer Options menu. Scroll down to locate “Windows Animation Scale”, “Transition Animation scale” and “Animator duration scale”: Tap on each of them and set 0.5X value for each. Then reboot your phone so changes can be implemented properly.

That’s all you gotta do. Once it is booted up, from that instant you’ll find the difference in the performance. You’ll see your phone is now responding quicker than before.

4. Debloat your phone – remove unwanted applications

Only performing this can restore the lost performance on your phone. Already, Samsung’s phones come with a lot of bloatware applications that remain unused throughout the time. And if you’ve put your own, that can surely slow down the phone.

We recommend you to uninstall/disable unwanted applications and replace them with useful ones. In our recent article about Galaxy S9, we figured that there are about 120 bloatware apps. And how just disabling them brought 1.4 GB RAM free. And the same happens with other Samsung phones.

Of course, there are many bloatware apps loaded on your Galaxy S6. But you cannot delete them without the root access. However, you can disable them.

And it works like a charm. Once you disable all the unused/unwanted applications on your phone, more amount RAM would be available for other tasks. Also, it does free some space in the internal memory.

To learn more about this and disable these unwanted applications, follow the link below:

5. Use a third-party launcher — Nova Launcher

While the Samsung’s smartphones are bloated well, there is one more thing to consider — Samsung TouchWiz Launcher. It potentially improves the overall user experience.

Since we are seeking higher performance, it would be better to ditch the Samsung’s launcher and use a third-party launcher. If you wish so, we suggest switching to Nova Launcher. Not only it improves the performance, certainly, it has many personalization options that you won’t get on the Samsung UI.

The Nova Launcher is a very light-weight launcher application consumes comparatively low power resources. And has everything much more to offer.

This launcher application is available for free on Google Play store.

To get the most out of it, below are the most recommended Nova Launcher settings for best performance on all the Android devices.

→ How to

Download and install the launcher on your device. Now long press on the Desktop and then select Settings Now Select Desktop and put following settings: Icon layout -> Icon size 100%, Label -> On , Font -> Condensed , Shadow-Single line ->On Persistent search bar -> Lollipop Scroll effect -> Simple Add icon to Home screen -> Off App & widget drawers, put following settings: Scroll effect ->Simple Infinite scroll -> Off Dock settings: Dock icons -> 5 Icon layout -> Icon size 100%, Label -> On , Font -> Condensed , Shadow-Single line ->On Folders settings: Folder preview -> Grid Folder background -> Circle(gray icon) Transition animation -> Zoom Icon layout -> Icon size 100%, Label -> On , Font -> Condensed , Shadow-Single line ->On, Color -> Black Look & Feel Icon theme -> Lollipop Scroll speed -> Nova Animation speed -> Fast

That should push the overall performance a bit more. If you’ve been looking for the alternate home launcher application, then Nova Launcher would be the best one to go with.

6. Turn Off S-Voice

Even though Samsung has succeeded in making flagship killer smartphone, but eventually failed to create an application/service that could stand against Google assistant or Apple Siri.

Samsung had this feature, S-Voice on Galaxy S6 and S7, and brought an upgrade on later devices. Still, there is a long way to go.

Most of the time or all the time, the S-Voice feature remains unused. As we are in a search of different ways to achieve higher performance on Galaxy S6, this would be one of them.

By keeping the S-Voice turned off, you save a lot of battery life and some amount of processing power. That in return favors positively in better performance.

Open the Apps menu. Look for S-Voice application and Open it. Tap on the three-dot button present at the top right of the screen to pull settings. Under the Wake-Up section in the middle of the screen, uncheck Open via the home key just like below: Exit the Settings.

This helps to keep this option turned off. And as an outcome, you get better battery life and performance.

7. Clean the cache memory

If you don’t do this time to time your phone will surely suffer from performance issues. The cache memory causes more problematic issues. It keeps on gathering over the time and eventually cause issues like lags, freezes, unusual reboots, the app crashes and so on.

Therefore, it becomes important to get rid of this cache memory on your Galaxy S6. If you’ve been using your phone a long time, then you must have noticed that performance has declined over the time. This happens because of the cache memory.

It keeps on growing over the time while we use our phone. Applications like Facebook, Instagram, etc., can gather a huge amount cache memory in just a one week or two. Just like these two, other applications keep gathering clutter in the memory.

So, you must do something about it. We have two troubleshooting methods to get rid of the cache memory.

Either you can delete cache memory of apps one by one or clean it all at once. If you’re facing minor issues, then we suggest you clean the cache memory related to apps, one by one.

Or, performance has been declined so much and more oftently you face issues, you should try clearing all the cache memory at once — clear cache partition. Our recent post will help to do this:

How to clear cache memory on Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo (works for other Samsung smartphones)

This calibrates your phone for better performance and rectifies many minor issues.

That ends our list of the best tricks to speed up performance on Samsung Galaxy S6 here. We will update this post with a few more useful tricks.

