Stellar Converter for GroupWise – Perfect Solution to Export GroupWise Mailbox Files

I have been using GroupWise mail for a long time now. But, as many new updates have come, I decided to change my mail server. Earlier, I was using GroupWise for emailing purposes. After the update, I got Windows 10, and now I need to use Outlook. I have several important emails in the GroupWise account that I want to migrate to Outlook. Now, I want an efficient way to export GroupWise to PST. Once I get the PST files, I can import them to my Outlook account. So, please suggest a good GroupWise email to PST converter to export mailbox to PST.

If you are also facing a similar situation and looking for some way to convert the GroupWise mailbox to a PST file. Stellar Converter for GroupWise is the perfect solution for this. Read the below write-up and learn to backup GroupWise mailbox data to PST file directly using an automated tool.

About the Software

Stellar Converter for GroupWise is a robust application to convert GroupWise mailbox files to PST. It is a multi-featured utility that can export Novell GroupWise to PST directly without any external support. Also, the utility is suitable for GroupWise export to PST with complete data security. With the software solution, you can export GroupWise to PST by following a few simple and quick steps. First, you must download and install the converter on your system.

How to Export GroupWise to PST? – Stepwise Solution

1. The first step is downloading and installing the Stellar Converter for GroupWise on your system.

2. Now, the tool gives four options, including online, remote, caching and archiving. Choose one option per your need and fill in GroupWise Server Information credentials.

3. Now, the tool will scan your mailbox and give a complete preview of each item of your converted GroupWise mailboxes.

4. In the “Home” tab, click on the “Save” button.

5. You will get a pop-up option with different file saving options such as, PST, MSG, RTF, EML, PDF & HTML. Select PST from the given options and click on “Next.”

6. Your GroupWise mailbox files will be extracted in the PST format in no time.

Important Features

1. Convert Archive Mailboxes – Using this tool, you can easily convert GroupWise archive mailboxes to PST. For this, you need to type the path for the archive mailbox, where a copy of the network mailbox is stored with emails and other components.

2. Backup GroupWise to PST with Attachments: The software allows you to import GroupWise to PST files along with all the attachments. Also, the GroupWise mailbox export tool protects the formatting of these attachments.

3. Export GroupWise to PST in Bulk: With GroupWise to PST converter, you can import email files in bulk together. There is no limitation on the number of files you want to convert.

4. Preview GroupWise Files: After scanning, the Stellar Converter for GroupWise gives a complete preview of all the selected GroupWise files. You can check if the GroupWise mailbox files contain attachments or not.

5. GroupWise Export to PST without Data Loss: The tool allows you to export GroupWise to PST without losing any data. All the meta properties are well maintained after GroupWise mailbox migration.

6. Multiple mailbox conversion modes – Stellar Converter for GroupWise converter has different modes to convert the mailbox to PST, MSG, EML, RTF, PDF, HTML, etc. These are Remote, Online, Cache, and Archive modes.

7. Option to Save and View Conversion Log Report- The tool maintains a log for multiple and single GroupWise mailbox conversion processes. You can save the log report to the desired destination in your system as well as view it.

8. Exports Mailbox Items Directly to Office 365: The ultimate solution to export Groupwise email to O365 is also capable of bulk mailbox conversion. Users can easily export from Groupwise to Microsoft 365 maintaining data security. With the Stellar Converter for GroupWise software, you can take full control over the mailbox.

9. Exports GroupWise Address Book to Outlook: With the advanced Groupwise address book expert solution, users can permanently transfer contacts to Outlook with losing any single contact. The solution syncs contact from your Novell Groupwise account to MS Outlook effectively.

10. Option to View and Save Log Report: Stellar Converter for Groupwise performs live export of emails and other data to the desired platform. Also, users will have the advantage of viewing and saving the log report after the complete process is done.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I export GroupWise to PST along with attachments?

Ans. Yes, you can export GroupWise to PST file along with all the attachments with Stellar Converter for Groupwise.

2. Is there any way where I can convert selective GroupWise mailbox folders to PST format?

Ans. Yes, using the GroupWise Email to PST converter, you can export selective mailboxes per your needs using the advanced filters for selective conversion.

Closing Words

In the above write-up, we have explained the complete procedure to export GroupWise to the PST file. Stellar Converter for GroupWise can maintain all the properties of GroupWise mailbox files during conversion. Also, the user interface of this GroupWise converter is very simple to understand. You can export the entire GroupWise mailbox easily to the required format. There is a free DEMO version available for this GroupWise to PST converter. To experience the working of this tool, download the demo version and export a few GroupWise mailbox items in just a few quick steps.