Tablet And Mobile Games For You

Most of us have tried playing, or still, play a lot of games over the mobile via various Apps.

However, it can quickly become confusing and a jungle to find your way around the many games that are available in Google Play or App Store.

The games on the mobile phone are a great pastime, as you always have the games available, as you always have your phone close to you.

Find the perfect game for you

But which games are good and worth investing your time in? We try to give you a better insight into this, so you do not have to spend all day looking for the perfect pastime game.

Whether you are a fan of iPhone or Android phones, there are plenty of games. Whether you are into shooting games, strategy games, or something completely third, then there is a game for you.

Shooting game

If you are into shooting games then there are a lot of mobile games that you can download.

You probably know the game Call Of Duty, and you can play it on your mobile now too. It is a familiar and entertaining game that most people think is a good shooting game. The game is free and can be downloaded for both Android and iPhone.

“Tread carefully”

If you like excitement and have quick reflexes, then the game; Temple Run, will be a good choice for you. The game is free and you can certainly get a lot of hours to go with this game. It is good for the long flight or car ride if you need to have time to go. It’s challenging and you have to be quick on your fingers.

Out in the open

If you want to combine movement with games, then you can download the popular game; Pokemon Go. In this game, you have to go out and move in the open, to find Pokemons, which are hidden out in the local area. It is an addictive game, and good for you who want to get more out in the fresh air.

Gasoline in the blood

The game, Mario Kart Tour, will always be a sure winner if you love speed and are a great competition person. With this game, you can play with your friends or family, as you can compete against each other. So if it is the racetrack that catches your attention, this game will be obvious for you.

These are just a few suggestions of games that one can kindly download. Go hunting in the big game universe, whether you have Android or iPhone.