Technological innovations in the Indian online casino industry

Innovations and technology are causing the online casino gaming experience to take on previously unknown proportions. Meanwhile, gamblers no longer have to settle for virtual slots with only three reels.

Trust in Pay’n Play Casino

Trust is a payment method from Sweden that can conveniently and securely deposit money into online casinos through a bank account. Also, it uses a technology called BankID. It means that there is no need to open an additional casino player account.

Trustly automatically verifies users directly when they deposit and transfers only money, but not personal information, to the casino site. Thus, the lengthy registration process is a thing of the past, and there is no need to remember countless passwords.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Depositing euros, rupees, or U.S. dollars is standard at online casinos. However, providers with a Curacao gambling license allow deposits and withdrawals using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and sometimes Dogecoin. All you need is an appropriate cryptocurrency wallet. Often there are special bonus promotions for such transactions, as well as a unique selection of games.

Live dealer games

Another innovation in the online casino industry is only possible thanks to HD cameras and high-speed internet. In live casino games, players can watch real croupiers deal cards or spin the roulette wheel. As a result, what was initially referred to as classic table games such as baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and poker has expanded to include entire game shows and other games.

So you can also play Deal or no Deal, wheels of fortune, Monopoly Live, and other live casino games while watching the dealers via HD video streaming. At the same time, you can interact with them and other players, almost like in a real casino.

Play mobile slots anytime, anywhere.

A smartphone is almost always at your fingertips, and these days sometimes used more often than a computer. Thus, online casino games and casino sites are optimized for mobile devices and provide all slots, table games, and others in excellent quality. Those who want to play slot machines such as Razor Shark and many thousands of others on the go with their cell phone can do so at any time without any problems. Thanks to the fast mobile connection, there is no download time.

With mobile slots, you can play anywhere, whether you're on the train, inline, or in the comfort of your own home on the couch. The experience remains the same as on a computer, only more user-friendly.

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

You can immerse yourself in entirely new dimensions with a virtual reality online casino app in India games. They’re not very common yet because you need a VR headset to use them. However, you get 3D images and feel like you’re in another world that you can also interact with. In VR casinos, players can wander into virtual arcade rooms and play a wide variety of games.

Augmented reality, where the environment is adapted using virtual graphics, is also gradually finding its place in online casinos.

Further innovations in online casinos

The list of new technologies for online casino gaming is long. These include, for example, cloud-based games and smartwatch games. The software developers and growing popularity of mobile devices are part of an evolution that is steadily pushing the industry to the forefront of technological innovation.

The online casino world has evolved at a dizzying pace. For those who regularly or only occasionally try their luck at slots, table games, and other casino games, an exciting future full of the new technology lies ahead.

Progressive Jackpots in India

In 1986, IGT made sure that slot machines changed forever – and did so based on the gaming boom sparked by the advent of video slots. The company released the first slot machine with a progressive jackpot: the Megabucks.

Before Megabucks, the most significant amount a slot machine could payout was a fixed jackpot. Even the highest banks did not exceed $50,000. That’s a relatively large amount of money, but not much of a life-changer. Megabucks, however, was a slot game with a variable jackpot that increased by a certain amount whenever someone played the slot machine.

However, if the jackpot increased based on just one machine, it would not grow very fast. On the other hand, multiple devices paying out the same bank overgrow and encourage thousands of players in different casinos to try their luck at this game.

Despite the extremely low odds of actually winning the jackpot, progressive jackpots are still among the most popular games in traditional and online casinos. Nearly two dozen different games are now networked worldwide. Progressive jackpots are even appearing on blackjack and roulette tables in India, showing just how popular the concept remains – even two decades after it was invented.

The popularity of online casinos

In the past, it wasn’t easy to gamble in casinos legally. Gambling was illegal in most countries and legal systems around the world. Even if you can legally gamble in your country, the nearest traditional casino may be several hundred kilometers away.

However, innovations in online gambling have opened up casino gaming to a vast mass audience. Antigua and Barbuda allowed operators to apply for licenses in 1994. Just two years later, in 1996, InterCasino hosted the world’s first online bet – and the success of the online casino industry has been unstoppable ever since.

Online casinos and various innovations in online gambling have transformed rupee gambling in India. It has become a hobby for millions, which used to be the privilege of a handful of people.

Live dealer gambling

Even though online gambling is now a great success worldwide, the public was hesitant when the first real money games appeared on the internet. Some people doubted the reliability of the games and the security of the transactions, but many players avoided online casinos for much more superficial reasons. Of course, part of the appeal of gambling has always been the casino itself – with its lights, sounds, glamour, and human interaction. However, playing blackjack, roulette, or baccarat on a computer was not the same.

Online casinos realized that they needed to make players feel like they were in a real casino to appeal to traditional players at the tables.

A real roulette, blackjack, or baccarat table is placed in a studio with a human dealer in some live dealer games. Cameras and sensors record the dealer’s movements, cards, and the ball, allowing the player to follow up close and interact with what’s happening in real-time. A chat feature also allows players to communicate with the dealers, providing even a social aspect to a casino visit.

Live dealer games allow online casinos to replicate the experience of a traditional casino on-screen – and they are now winning over even the most conservative players. The ability to sit down at a real gaming table, if only virtually, is one of the innovations in Indian online gambling that has fundamentally changed the way people think about online gambling.