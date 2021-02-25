The 4 Most Critical Cyber Threats Mobile Users Must Avoid

Cybersecurity has become even more crucial than ever among mobile users. As the number of smartphone users is expected to reach 3.1 billion by the end of 2021, cybercriminals are looking for sophisticated means of stealing as much critical information as they can, from social security numbers to trade secrets.

Our increasing reliance on mobile phones will surely provide leverage to hackers. You can never be too careful when you are using your smartphone to read emails, conduct transactions, and upload important files to a cloud account. Awareness and education go a long way when it comes to preparing for certain threats targeting mobile users. Here are some of the most serious ones:

1. Unauthorized access

Some people might think it’s a good idea to use mobile devices to access work-related emails. While convenient, this raises the risk of anyone cracking your login information and forcing their way into all of your accounts. Obviously, the best way to prevent this is to avoid using your personal devices to log in.

If that isn’t possible, consider using a stronger password or activating two-factor authentication. Simple acts like these would help you detect suspicious login attempts and prevent anyone from entering your accounts.

2. Wi-Fi hijacking

If you think you are safe when using a Wi-Fi network, think again. Not all wireless networks are secured, and hackers can use a number of strategies that include pushing malware into your device or monitoring the data that flows in and out of it.

If you are a person who finds time to work at a coffee shop, you will need to choose recommended VPNs for Android or Apple devices. These can help encrypt information in a way that prevents third-parties from accessing them.

3. Spyware

As the name suggests, spyware is any application that, when installed on a mobile device, allows someone else to acquire call histories, browsing histories, contact lists, and locally stored images. Luckily, you can easily prevent spyware by being wary of the apps that you are downloading. You might want to check the developer of a certain app and see if it’s trusted.

In case you unknowingly downloaded spyware, consider restoring factory settings. While this wipes away all of your personal data, it is still a great way to get rid of spyware without having to replace your device.

4. Viruses

Protecting your phone from viruses is an important area of cybersecurity. Even if you rarely use your phone throughout the day, installing an antivirus app from an official app store is imperative. Other than that, it also pays to update your phone’s firmware and set up the latest version of the operating system. It might seem insignificant to you, but beefing up your defenses against possible virus attacks can save you from a ton of headaches later on.

A smartphone is more powerful than you think. As the world embraces the Internet of Things, it has become important to develop healthy cybersecurity habits on the go.