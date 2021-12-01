The Benefits of XDR Cross Domain Intelligence

Threats come from all over in today’s world of cybersecurity. No matter the place or time, you can be assured nefarious parties are looking for ways to exploit vulnerabilities in enterprise networks.

While risks are always present, there are fortunately tools and strategies organizations can employ in order to improve their security posture. XDR cross-domain intelligence is a great example of this.

There are two things that need to be understood in order to comprehend why XDR cross-domain intelligence works so well. First, let’s define extended detection and response (XDR). Here’s a brief summary from research firm Gartner: “Extended detection and response describes a unified security incident detection and response platform that automatically collects and correlates data from multiple proprietary security components.”

Essentially, XDR combines the security features from a few different tools and services into a single offering. These are a few of things that you might find in a good XDR offering:

Network Detection and Response (NDR) – Security built into your network itself through the implementation of a software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) or other virtual network infrastructure technology, such as firewalls and secure web gateways. Paired with AI and human analysis, NDR can help continually refine network defense.

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) – EDR is increasingly becoming an essential piece of enterprise network security. This is because about 70 percent of completed breaches begin at an endpoint, which is a device, such as a smartphone, laptop, IoT sensor, or anything else, connecting to a network. Through constant monitoring, EDR can help isolate threats before they reach their goal.

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) – It’s one thing to have all the best security tools; it’s another thing to have the right personnel to operate and monitor your network security. MDR is service-based network security that allows organizations to scale to just the protection they need for their purposes, while still having the best possible experts keeping their networks safe.

Those are some of the main features that will likely be included with a high-end XDR solution. So what exactly is cross-domain intelligence, and how does it fit into XDR?

Threats don’t stay in one place. A successful attack typically doesn’t begin at its destination, but plays out over time by gaining a foothold and gradually compromising credentials until reaching the target. In order to do this successfully, an initial exploit will need to move laterally through the network in order to eventually reach critical data.

Cross-domain intelligence allows security communications to occur between different endpoints, applications, and even between cloud and on-premise network connection. By looking at this holistically, it’s possible to identify threats sooner, which can then lead to mitigation before damage can be inflicted on an enterprise. While you’ve probably already gathered some of these, let’s now look at some of the specific benefits of XDR cross-domain intelligence.

What Are the Benefits of XDR Cross-Domain Intelligence?

It should be clear by now that XDR cross-domain intelligence can be a key element of an enterprise’s network security strategy. Here are a few specific benefits of opting for XDR:

Get Top-Tier Experts on Your Team – Most organizations can’t find or afford the sort of cybersecurity experts who work at an XDR platform provider. By having this level of expertise backing you up, stakeholders can sleep better at night knowing the world’s best are guarding their critical assets.

Faster Response Times – Timing is everything when responding to a cyber threat. By utilizing an XDR with cross-domain intelligence, firms can cut down the time it takes to identify and contain an attack.

AI-Powered Tools – Malicious actors today are more sophisticated than ever. To combat this, enterprises need to have the most comprehensive and powerful security tools protecting their networks. Through the deep intelligence of AI and machine learning, XDR tools can spot and investigate anomalies that otherwise might go undetected.

XDR is worthy of consideration at any enterprise looking to improve its cybersecurity. The benefits of XDR with cross-domain intelligence can keep threats from getting out of hand.