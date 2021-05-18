The 9 Best Android Casino Games of 2021

What better way to spend quarantine is there than by playing casino games and pretending to earn big virtual bucks? In light of that, here’s a list of our favorite Android casino games to kill time on this year.

Disclaimer: These games are for entertainment purposes only. They will not help you earn real money, nor will they guarantee your success at a real casino. Also, keep in mind that each game has its age limit, meaning you have to be at least 18 years old (21 for some) to play. If you want to find online casinos where you can with real money, you’ll find a huge list on casinobonusca.

The Best Android Casino Games to Try Your Luck With in 2021

Blackjack is one of the most beloved casino games due to its simplicity, and the app BLACKJACK! seems to be doing it justice. With over 300,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Google Play, it’s currently one of the most popular Android casino games.

According to user reviews, it’s also one of the most realistic games of its kind, providing a true-to-life blackjack experience and odds. Because of that, this game is a great way to perfect your skills before sitting down at a real blackjack table. Besides blackjack, this app also lets you play slots.

Zynga has been around for quite some time now, so they know a thing or two about making a good poker game. After all, their Texas Hold’em Poker is one of the most beloved games out there.

For one, it has a beautiful design and layout, making it easy to use for everyone. Secondly, players get lots of chips and awards, and on a regular basis. If you spend conscientiously and play smart, you can play this game for hours at a time. What’s more, although an occasional bot can slip by, you’re playing Zynga with real people most of the time, which makes the game ten times as fun.

If you’re not in the mood for blackjack or poker, perhaps a fun and effortless game like slots will help you relax your mind and unwind. And with Slotomania, you have dozens of different exciting slot games to choose from, so rest assured that you won’t get bored easily.

Slotomania is quite generous with its awards. When you sign up, you’ll receive 1,000,000 coins, as well as free goodies every 3 hours or so. You can even create clans and play your favorite games alongside your friends.

You can now easily play roulette from the comfort of your bed, as well, thanks to awesome Android casino games like Roulette Royal. This app has gorgeous 3D graphics and a top-notch UX design.

Moreover, the gameplay itself is phenomenal and packed with fun and useful features. In this roulette app, you can enter European/American tournaments and even invite your friends. Also, you can see where you rank among other players in the world and analyze your statistics to improve your strategy. In addition, though it still has them, Roulette Royale doesn’t bombard you with ads, which is refreshing.

Hot Vegas Slot Machines are simply a joy to play, providing hours of pure fun, regardless of your Internet connection. You can choose between 30 different machines, each with its own unique animations and music to make the overall experience more enjoyable and entertaining.

And the best part is — Hot Vegas is quite generous with its payouts, allowing you to play as much as you want. Furthermore, upon sign-up, each player receives 100,000,000 chips, which is crazy!

When it comes to the best latest Android casino games, we can’t overlook Club Vegas 2021. The colorful and lively graphics are quite enjoyable, resembling the hustle and bustle of a real Vegas casino. In addition, Club Vegas 2021 has a huge selection of slots that you can pick from.

To encourage players to sign up, they’re currently offering 1,000,000 coins. In addition, those who connect their Facebook account will receive another million. Aside from giving you a reason to sign up and invite friends, this game will also give you a strong reason to stay — you’ll receive major bonuses every week. Also, the more you play, the more you win, so you better roll up your sleeves!

If there’s one word we could use to describe Big Fish Casino, it would be versatility. Essentially, this game is your one-stop-shop for all of your favorite casino games. Aside from the standard table games like poker, roulette, and blackjack, you can also play slots (standard and advanced) and win jackpots.

However, that’s not all. Big Fish Casino offers plenty of other activities. You can play with friends, as well as create and join clubs. Also, you can participate in daily challenges, tournaments, and events, for a more social online casino experience than ever. As if all that wasn’t enough, you can also uncover treasures, win cool gifts, and even customize your avatar.

Golden Casino can offer you an array of slot games, which look like they came straight out of the Bellagio. What’s more, they have realistic casino odds for an even more Vegas-like experience.

You can enjoy these games either offline or online, with seasonal events and hourly tournaments to play with friends. Plus, the payout is amazing. You’ll receive 1,000,000 coins just for installing the app.

Last, but certainly not least, on our list of top 2021 Android casino games is Casino Frenzy. Although it already has a fine selection of video poker and slot games as is, this app also sees regular game updates, always giving its players something new to explore.

As do most apps on here, Casino Frenzy has exceptionally beautiful themes and has a bunch of useful features, such as playing with your Facebook friends. However, unlike any other app, it has a Frenzy mode that poses an opportunity for players to win bonus points and other amazing surprises.

In Conclusion

Basically, you can’t go wrong with any of these Android casino games. It all depends on what type of games you’re into (i.e., slots, poker, blackjack). That being said, have you tried any of these apps? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.