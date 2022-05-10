The Best Android Phones You Can Buy for Mobile Gaming

When you begin thinking about some of the Android phones that are on the market right now, you are not going to be able to find any kind of device that doesn’t run the most basic games. These include your popular titles, such as Angry Birds and Candy Crush. Of course, if you are a bit more serious about your gaming, then you are going to want to be able to find a mobile that is capable of running all of the different online mobile games at the most efficient rate. If you are unsure which model this is, then you’re in the right place as this article is going to discuss them in more detail.

Consider What You Want Out of Your Phone

Before you start looking into the range of different models and having a think about the phone that looks best, you should first take a moment to stop and think about what you are actually hoping to get out of your model. Sure, gaming might be an important aspect, but what kind of gaming? If you are looking to play competitively on big online titles such as Fortnite and PUBG, then you will need to be looking at the expensive titles. On the other hand, if you are happy going on the likes of Australia Online Casinos, which are still immersive but do not require as much data, then you can look at some of the cheaper devices. Once you have a better idea of the above, then you will be in a better position to choose which device you would like.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

With each and every model that Samsung brings out, they constantly seem to be one-upping themselves and proving just how much they are capable of. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a testament to that as they continue to push the limits of what a smartphone can do. This applies to using a mobile phone in general, but it equally applies to the likes of mobile gaming. The S21 is one of the most powerful gaming phones that the brand has ever released and, as such, is perfect for all your gaming needs.

OnePlus 9 Pro

When you think of mobile gaming, OnePlus might not be at the very top of your list; however, there is a combination in this model that works incredibly well. The display, the ratio, internal specs, chipset, and RAM make it so that all of your gaming needs can be seen to very efficiently. The only aspect that slightly lets the device down is the refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

Definitely the most expensive on this list, but a very good phone for everyday life and gaming is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. It is a device that takes gaming to a whole new level thanks to the unfurling screen that gives you an insane canvas for playing the latest games. One of the biggest upgrades since the last model as well as the plastic coating that provides a lot of protection to the phone.