The Best Android Tablets for Gamers

Mobile gaming has become so popular because a majority of people who own a smartphone have at least one game installed on their devices. The ability to play on a mobile device that has a lot of graphical and computing power makes mobile gaming very appealing. The one thing many people dislike about playing on smartphones is the screen size. Playing on a larger screen provides a much better gaming experience. Turning to a tablet therefore makes sense, with the only problem being that there are so many tablets on the market that it becomes difficult to choose one. Below, we will look at android tablets that are great for gaming and come highly recommended.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Because of its features and premium look, a lot of gamers agree that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is the best android gaming tablet on the market. This tablet comes with a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED 120HZ screen, which rivals some screens you see on modern laptops. Because of the punchy colours and bright screen, the graphics on games you play on this device will look amazing.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is powered by a Snapdragon 868 chip, which makes it a powerful gaming device. It also comes with 8 GB of RAM and 518 GB of storage for all your games. On top of all this, the device also has 5G support and comes with a 10,090 mAh battery so you can game for longer.

All of these specs are packaged in a device that is less than half a kilogram and thinner than most other devices on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Because some see the Tab S7+ as more of a productivity tablet rather than a gaming one, it is priced very aggressively. If you are looking for a premium android tablet that packs a lot of power and that comes in at a lower price point, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is the best option for you. It comes with a 10.4-inch LCD screen that uses IPS technology, which gives you great visuals and graphics regardless of the games you play.

The Tab A7 is powered by the Samsung Exynos 9611 processor, an octa-core processor running at 1.8GHZ. With 3 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage, this tablet can handle most games you play on it without having to worry about running out of space. The Tab A7 is also very light meaning you can take it on the go.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus

Even though Samsung does dominate this market segment, there are other manufacturers creating great android tablets. One of these is Lenovo with their Lenovo Tab M10 Plus. This is another value-based tablet for those looking for a good gaming experience without spending too much.

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus comes in various configurations which are powered by the MediaTek P22T octa-core chip. To get the most for what you pay for the tablet, go with the configuration that comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

All the gaming will be done on a bright and colourful 10.3-inch IPS 1080p display. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus delivers a good enough gaming experience for what you pay for it, with the tablet able to run most of the games you install on the device smoothly. This makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus a great tablet for casual and entry-level gamers who are not looking to play the most graphically demanding games available.

Huawei MediaPad T5 10.1

It’s difficult to find a budget android tablet that packs enough power to play the most popular games. The Huawei MediaPad T5 10.1 strikes this balance perfectly by being very well priced and having enough power and a great screen for a good gaming experience.

The Huawei MediaPad T5 10.1 is powered by a 659 Octa-core processor, so you have enough power for casual gaming. The tablet also comes with 2 GB of RAM and a 5100 mAh battery, meaning that it is not a powerhouse compared to other tablets here.

Because of the processor and RAM limitations compared to other devices, the Huawei MediaPad T5 10.1 is better suited for casual gamers who enjoy simple games from the Android Play Store or casino games from the various mobile gaming casinos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A is a tablet from 2019, but that does not mean it is not a gaming powerhouse. The reason for its inclusion is that, although it is almost three years old, it still delivers outstanding performance and is priced below most of the other tablets above.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A sports a 10.1-inch screen that is not a top-of-the-line AMOLED display but an LCD screen. Because of Samsung’s colour technology, the display performs admirably for the type of display that it is.

The tablet is powered by an Exynos 7904A and, because it was released before internal specs became what they are today, it comes with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Even with these somewhat outdated specs, the Tablet Tab A can still play the most popular android games with no issues.

While there aren’t too many manufacturers releasing android tablets for gamers, there are android tablets that offer a great gaming experience. Many of them are premium Samsung tablets, but there are also amazing budget offerings from Samsung, Lenovo and Huawei that are worth considering.