The Best Free Moving Apps to Help You Move

There’s no doubt that moving from one place to another can be a daunting task. Fortunately, with the advent of modern innovations nowadays, the relocation process doesn’t need to be a headache for everyone involved. Technology through the use of free moving apps can help you make your move less stressful.

So, if you’re relocating soon, below are the best apps you can use for free to help you with the transition:

1. Move Advisor

If you want your relocation to be as organized as possible, downloading Move Advisor can be an excellent idea. This new moving organization app will impress you with its exceptional functionality, intuitive ease of use, and elegant design. But more than its design and easy-to use platform, this free moving application can help you with the following:

Moving calendar tool – This software allows you to create to-do lists, schedule your move-in date, and click the action button to complete a particular task much easier and faster.

– This software allows you to create to-do lists, schedule your move-in date, and click the action button to complete a particular task much easier and faster. Search tool for movers – If you’re relocating to a new home, you may consider hiring an experienced moving company Manhattan or wherever you may be located to handle the job for you. Thankfully, with the use of the Move Advisor’s search tool, you can get hold of a list of potential movers who can help you with the transition. The best thing about this tool is that you can check the company’s performance by reading moving reviews available on the platform.

– If you’re relocating to a new home, you may consider hiring an experienced moving company Manhattan or wherever you may be located to handle the job for you. Thankfully, with the use of the Move Advisor’s search tool, you can get hold of a list of potential movers who can help you with the transition. The best thing about this tool is that you can check the company’s performance by reading moving reviews available on the platform. Home inventory – Move Advisor is also known for being a great tool when creating a home inventory. All you need to do is pick household items, drag them into the room, and save the changes.

2. Zillow

If you decide to relocate, then, you probably need to look for a new home to live in. In order to do this, using a free moving app like Zillow can be a great idea. It has plenty of useful features that make searching home a breeze.

For example, you can take advantage of up-to-date listings and instant notifications. Moreover, when you install this application, you can also make use of a tool that can help you calculate your budget and engage with reliable real estate agents in your area, thereby making the search process a lot easier.

3. OfferUp

Moving can give you a chance to sort through your household items and dispose of the things that you no longer use and want. However, doing this task can be very challenging. Luckily, by using OfferUp, you can make this process more seamless than you expect. With this platform, you’ll be able to sell your household stuff with ease.

Instead of organizing a garage sale in your area, all you have to do is download this application for free and start the selling process. For instance, you can take photos of your household items, add a description about them, set the price, and post the item in the app. Once you’re done, you have nothing to do but wait for the potential buyers to message you about a potential sale.

4. Sortly

Apart from being an organizer app, a free download of Sortly can be beneficial for packing your stuff and keeping them organized throughout the move. With this software, you have the opportunity to make a visual inventory of all your household items by adding photos, product information, and notes for each of them. Also, when you use this application, you’ll be able to track all your belongings and remember their location such as whether they’re in the storage, at home, or any place.

Lastly, with Sortly by your side, you can help the movers in Manhattan NYC to streamline the relocation process. Instead of listing down your inventory, all you need to do is use your phone and check the inventory of items with convenience.

5. TaskRabbit

In addition to packing, moving is also about making repairs and upgrades to turn an empty new home into a more livable one. However, looking for professionals who can perform the renovations can be a complicated process. Thankfully, installing TaskRabbit for free can go a long way in making this task easier.

Whether you need some interior painting, plumbing repairs, and the like, this free moving app can help you find the right taskers based on their price, reviews, and qualifications. Once the work is completed, you can make the payment through the application as well as a review for your taskers.

The Bottom Line

With the information mentioned above, it’s clear how technology can be of great help in making the whole relocation a breeze. Thus, if you’re not completely sure what you should do to be ready on the big day, don’t hesitate to give these free moving apps a try. By installing these technological advancements, you’ll be able to help yourself every step of your relocation experience.