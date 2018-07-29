The Best Galaxy S9 Case that you cannot miss it!
This post we are going to share with you top and the best Galaxy S9 case. All the phone case will have its own special functionality.
Shock Resistant Galaxy S9 Case
- Dual layer, shock-resistant case with polycarbonate hard shell and flexible TPU bumpers.
- Built-in screen protector guards fragile glass screens from scratches without compromising touch-sensitivity.
- Detachable swiveling belt clip holster for convenient, hands-free, pocket-free carrying.
- Sporty design and many color options.
- Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (2018) only. Not for Samsung Galaxy S8/ S8+/ S9.
Galaxy S9 Leather Wallet Case
- 100% Handmade Leather Wallet Case
- With kickstand function, easy for movie lover to watch video by using phone
- Multiple colour of choices
Thin, Light-weight, Shock Resistant Galaxy S9 Case
- Thin and Light-weight
- Protections against drop
- Dust Protection
- Two tones solid colors
- 2 Layers case
Underwater & Shockproof Galaxy S9 Case
- Waterproof
- Dustproof
- Snowproof
- Shockproof [Tested to 2 meters high]
- Waterproof 6.6 ft deep for 30 minute
Midnight Blue Samsung Galaxy S9 Case
- Slim Heavy Duty Protection Dual Layer Armor Cover for Samsung Galaxy S9
- Shockproof
- 6 Choices of Color
