Have you got that one friend who just isn’t into gaming? Well, you know that if you introduce them to the right game, they might just change their mind. This guide will show you the best games for people who aren’t into gaming.

PictoQuest

If you have a DS and you want to get your non-gaming friend into gaming, PictoQuest for the DS is a top pick. It’s easy to pick up, but difficult to master. The best part is that it uses pictures in place of words, so most people can play.

Casino games

Even if your friend isn’t into gaming, they may enjoy casino games, like Texas Hold ‘Em Poker and Slots. These casino games are easy to play, you just need one deck of cards and some tokens. Alternatively, you can check out the best online casino USA and play against each other there.

Murder by Numbers

Murder by Numbers is a mind-bending game where you must figure out who killed a famous detective. The graphics may be weird and the controls are wonky, but this makes it really fun, especially with as many players as possible!

Child of Light

Child of Light is a game where you play as Aurora, a girl in the magical kingdom of Lemuria. On her quest to save the sun from being extinguished by the Queen of Night, she recruits fairies and must travel across various regions. This game has beautiful artwork and fun fighting mechanics, which make it great for all ages.

Super Mario Party

Super Mario Party is one of the best games for people who aren’t into gaming. It’s a party game, like Mario Kart or Captain Toad. However, Super Mario Party has never-before-seen gameplay mechanics that will enthrall all ages!

Until Dawn

Until Dawn is a choice-based game where you must navigate around the world, making choices that will determine whether or not everybody dies. It has some really cool mechanics, such as “butterfly effects” that allow your past choices to affect future ones. This game is thrilling from start to finish and has an amazing story.

Rocket League

Rocket League is a soccer game with cars. You can play online or offline and get very competitive! There are also single-player tutorials and challenges for the newcomers to the world of Rocket League.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a game where you manage your own town. You can interact with all the animals living there, and even visit other towns. One of the best things about this game is that it caters to everybody – if you’re into social games or solo play, there’s stuff for you!

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is an FPS with stunning graphics. You can play alone or with friends and fight enemies in a quest for vengeance. One of the best things about this game is that it has so many different ways to play – you can solo, raid with friends, or even explore.