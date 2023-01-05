The Best Mobile Casino Apps Suitable for Android

People around the world lead busy lives, both professionally and socially. Everything is moving fast and people are spending more and more time on their mobile devices. Advancements in technology made it possible for us to have practically everything in the palm of our hand. It did wonders for the revenue of a lot of countries, increasing their taxable income. Some countries, like India, built their online casino popularity on deep cultural and historical roots. The best mobile casino sites in India created dynamic and vibrant apps for users. Casino owners wasted no time making their products available on every device, and even enhancing the excitement of their games in these versions. Their casino apps are regulated, and safe, they offer a variety of bonuses and casino games with a swipe of your finger.

Advantages and Popularity of Mobile Casino Apps

The main turning point for online casinos was, of course, the Covid pandemic. People were stuck at their homes, bored and in search of fun things to help them get through the day. Online casinos stepped on the main stage and increased in popularity and player numbers. Those apps were great when things came back to normal, people could leave their homes and still enjoy their favorite casinos. Now, you can find more players on their phones than in land-based casinos. Players can access a variety of games from many locations using secure and reliable Wi-Fi connections. In this article, we are investigating which are the best mobile casino apps for your android device.

Ignition Casino

When we started our search, we found a casino that immediately took our attention. If even Minecraft is not keeping you entertained on your android device, you should check out this casino app. It had a debut in 2016. and is governed by the same laws as many of the greatest casino applications in the globe because it holds a Curacao eGaming License. They offer an outstanding poker variety and a broad range of mobile games. They are known as the „Las Vegas of online poker“. They offer a variety of bonuses, for a new member there is a welcome deposit that will match up to the 3,000 USD you invest in your account. Payment methods are numerous, as they are supporting crypto and fiat payments.

Slots.lv

Next on the list, we have Slots.lv which is cooperating with 14 different games development software companies. Because of that, more than 200 games are available to their users. The most famous one is Reels & Wheels, due to its enormous prize amount. There are more than 30 progressive jackpots, which is quite a number, making it the most popular game on the app. Their payment methods include credit cards and cryptos. They are creating offers that will make you think about your crypto options. To better explain this, they have a specific offer of a welcome bonus for crypto gambling that is offering a huge return. Besides that, they tailored a payment option for crypto that has no fees, and players can take their money within an hour.

Red Dog Casino

This application took our interest because of their high Return to Player slots. Return to Player or RTP represents how much a specific game will offer back to players. For example, if a game has a 90 percent RTP, it means that through a high number of plays, the game return 90 cents for every single dollar invested. The opposite of RTP, or in this example the remaining 10 percent is called a House Edge. Besides that, their amazing offer includes a whopping 240 percent welcome bonus. They are regulated and licensed, they offer a safe environment for the player’s money and information. We advise you to try the promo code „adorable“, to check out some of their free spins and other.

Super Slots

Card game lovers, look no more! We must say that the live casino offer at Super Slots is great. Yes, yes, we know, the casino has the word „slots“ in its name. And don’t get us wrong, slots are great too! More than 270 games of it with appropriate bonuses, the RTP and all, deserve to give them a go. But the blackjack offer is something which made us include it in our list. More than 10 variations of the game for those that get their thrill with card games. And if that is not good enough, and you want more from blackjack – they got it. Live casino is offering you the experience of playing against live dealers. Customer service is offered around the clock, and we suggest contacting them through the live chat option.

BitStarz

This one is a special one due to its exclusivity. Bitstarz, one of the top cryptocurrency casinos available, was established in 2014. If you are a fan of crypto, look no further. They are tailoring their app, payment methods, bonus offers, promotions, and complete gaming experience to the users of this type of currency. As the main advantage of crypto is anonymity, they put a great value on it too. And all of that is in the palm of your hand, on your Android mobile device. If this is something that you would enjoy, download them from the Play store and check it out.

Conclusion

There you have it. Some of the best mobile casino apps we have researched for you, Android users. Looking back on our list, we can say that a lot of bases are covered with these choices. If you are, like most, a person who enjoys having the best on their Android device, you have to include these apps. Casino apps from our article are regulated by appropriate governing bodies, have great protection software, and work with reputable software companies that provide well-known game titles. Add to that the bonuses and varieties of payment options, numerous types of casino games. Who needs to visit land-based casinos at all with these apps on your phone?