The Best Mobile Phone for Student in 2020

Now that summer is almost over, college students are preparing to go back to school. Aside from ensuring you have all the educational material you need, you should also shop for a new mobile phone.

Whether you're in high school or college, smartphones have become a necessity because they guarantees a seamless learning process. Besides, if there is anything the COVID-19 global pandemic has taught us, it is that the world today is ever changing.

As online classes become the norm, students need to have a functional smartphone on them at all times. Being a student in today’s digital world, and not having a smartphone is hard to imagine. That is why we have compiled a list of the best mobile phones for students.

Let’s take a look!

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

If you’re looking for a mobile phone that guarantees top iPhone value then Apple iPhone SE (2020) is the one for you. It is an upgraded version that comes with a water resistant casing and wireless charging. With this phone, you can say goodbye to carrying a USB cable everywhere you go.

Its A13 Bionic processor makes it a powerful machine that can handle the most advanced pieces of software. The only downside you’d have to deal with is not being able to enjoy music via wired headphones.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Next on our list is a solid Samsung mobile device at a lower price. If you’ve used a Samsung phone before, you know that this brand never disappoints. The Samsung Galaxy A51 gives you everything that a high-end mobile phone has at a fraction of the price.

It is the kind of phone you will be proud of using among your friends. Imagine owing a smartphone that comes with four cameras and an expandable storage that allows you to store all the memories you capture.

Motorola Moto G Stylus

If you like to scribble, then Motorola Moto G Stylus has got you. It is a cheap Note 10 alternative that allows you to flex your writing even when you don’t have pen and paper. The phone comes with built-in note apps so you have an easy time jotting down notes during lectures.

Not to mention that it’s robust 4,000-mAh battery will sustain you for the better part of the day. If you’re worried about storage, then fret not because this phone comes packed with 128GB of storage. You can capture memories with its three cameras without worrying that you’ll run out of space.

Samsung Galaxy A50

This is yet another Samsung smartphone that gives you value for money. The Samsung Galaxy A50 is a great phone despite it coming out in 2019. It is the A51 predecessor whose price has significantly dropped since its launch.

It comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen allows you to enjoy video games and other forms of entertainment during your downtime. Not to mention that it allows you to enjoy music with your wired headphones.

Motorola Moto G Power

If you’re look for a battery beast then Motorola Moto G Power should be your go to. It is an affordable mobile phone that allows you to stay online throughout the day. You won’t have to go through the hustle of charging your phone between classes with this one.

Wrapping Up

In a world where there are so many smartphones in the market, how do you know which one is best for you? Shopping for a new phone can be stressful because you’ll always be spoilt for choice. It seems like every option you come across is the one. We hope that our list will help you narrow down your choices.