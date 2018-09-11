Spread the love











The Endless Android Notification Updates Fix

Lately almost all the pings I got on my smartphone were push notifications – another software upgrade!

Or another updated new must have version of Candy Crush/Soduku Kings etc, to test my patience and destroy my sense of peace and wellbeing. And if you suspended your smartphones notifications, the possibility of missing an important upgrade or Facebook Event invite is strong.

Recently Google has decided to help us mere mortals, who are quite often bothered with an increasing amount of these push notifications.

Google’s Android Pie (P) is making some killer improvements to this bothersome issue, though Android P is only available on a few smartphones now – it brings hope for all Android users.

How is Android P an Improvement?

Each day we use our smartphones for everything from enjoying a bit online betting NZ has to offer to sending emails and taking calls, and each day the AI in your smartphone learns about the way you use it, exactly what notifications you dismiss.

After seeing your historical use, Android P will eventually offer you the chance to turn off notifications for that app (and other apps) – which is a better option then changing your phones settings for each app you have.

This will eventually mean that the only notifications you receive, are for the apps you wish to be aware of.

So, without engaging the smartphones do not disturb mode, and missing calls/alarms/messages, Android P customizes exactly how and when you get notifications.

If you wish to block a number from ringing, but still wish to know they called – this too is possible. Or if you do not wish to get a message alert in working hours, but still see the message – Android P is working for you.

The Other Benefits of Android P

Yes smartphones notify you that your battery is low, but Android P will take it a step further and advise you on your battery percentage, how much longer you have before your smartphone dies and you now have the necessary information to change it to Battery Saver mode.

Additionally it shows you which apps are using battery power, which you can then disable – saving you from putting your phone in Battery Saver mode. These are just some of the notifications that can be modified, think of a notification (from screen capture notification to WhatsApp notification) and Android P will assist in its delivery.

Does Android P Equal Stress-Free Smartphones?

In conclusion, Android P is heaven sent for those being stalked by ceaseless notifications. The new Android OS will make notifications work for the user, and notification disruption will have less impact on your life, so you can get on with enjoying the things you love without being pinged endlessly.

Is Android P the perfect solution to creating a more efficient smartphone user experience – no. Is it a step in the right direction – yes. So, if you have a suitable smartphone – click on that notification (the irony) and upgrade asap.

