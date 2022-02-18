The future of technology appears to be heading too new levels?

This infographic has been produced at Cloudbet and offers an incredible look into the future of technology. Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency in general remains such a hot topic at present and this is yet another example of what the future could hold. This is through an entire Bitcoin city, which is being pushed forward by the President of El Salvador. He has continued to back and invest in Bitcoin, which is why this appears very much likely to become reality and could this yet see other nations follow suit. Only time will tell but check out this infographic that covers what it could look like if it goes ahead as expected.
