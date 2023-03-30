The Growth of Social Gaming and Its Impact on Online Casinos

Gambling is a fun hobby that has been around since the earliest human civilizations. There is something thrilling about wagering your hard-earned cash on a game of chance. However, for some, this prospect could be more exciting. And yet, they have still become enamored by the numerous casinos and games played therein. And where there is demand, there is supply. And so comes the rise of social gaming.

What are Online Casinos?

We all know about online casinos and gambling. In the 90s, when the internet entered its most developed stages, online poker rooms first got their start. However, since then, the industry has grown significantly. Now we have high-stake and low-stake online casinos, which feature wide gaming libraries.

You can find it all on these websites, whether slots, roulette, blackjack, or poker. Not to mention, you can wager for as low as a $10 deposit at a casino, all from the comfort of your home. In large part, thanks to the convenience and fun that these websites provide, the iGaming industry has become a multi-billion-dollar industry.

What is Social Gaming?

However, as we said, only some people want to wager. Some people just want to play. So, what do those people do? They open an account at one of the numerous social gaming websites. Social gaming casinos are places where you can play all the most popular games without wagering a single dollar. Poker for fun, blackjack with friends, or just spin the roulette wheel? All these and more are available on numerous social gaming websites.

It is worth noting that some people define “social casino gaming,” not as a place to have fun but as an online casino where you can interact with others. And while these websites are also on the rise, we are specifically talking about casinos that offer free gaming experiences.

Why Play at a Social Gaming Casino?

The main reason you would want to play at a social gaming casino is that it is fun. As we said, you can play all your favorite games and never worry about losing money. In other words, losing has no consequences. So, if you are a newbie who wants to taste the casino life, you can simply download an app or visit a website and play the game you’re interested into your heart’s content.

It is also a great way to get some experience and improve your game. If you are a veteran player, a social gaming casino could be a fun way to relax while keeping your skills sharp. In other words, everyone can benefit from time spent playing games at a social casino.

The Impact of Social Casinos

One question on everyone’s mind is this: What do social gaming casinos contribute to the industry? We already discussed social casinos’ entertainment value and practical purposes (improving your skills or keeping them sharp). However, it is also true that social casinos are a great gateway into the real deal.

A young, prospective gambler wants to try their luck at an online casino. Well, it can certainly be overwhelming to do so. However, if you’ve garnered some experience playing these games in an environment similar to an online casino, joining a real-money online casino will not be as intimidating. You’ve learned the ropes of blackjack, understood the mechanics of slots, and seen the similarities between chess and poker; now, all that is left for you to do is apply your skills in practice.

The other practical purpose of social gaming is that it destigmatizes gambling. It is no lie that, in the 21st century, gambling, especially online gambling, carries a sort of stigma. People believe that you can’t be a functional gambler. Social casinos do a lot of work in destigmatizing the practice, showing that not all gambling revolves around money. Most of the time, people who play these games do it just for the love of the game or the desire for company.

Final Thoughts

The gaming industry is growing at a rapid pace. With the introduction of different deposit methods, like e-wallets, cryptocurrency, or direct bank transfers, many more people have become open to gambling. Yet, for some, the stigma remains. Social casinos work to introduce a broader spectrum of fans to the gambling industry and dispel the misconceptions that gamblers are only in it for the money.