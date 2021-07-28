The influence of artificial intelligence on the casino industry

Technology has impacted nearly every industry. It has made some industries obsolete and made others massively better. The casino industry is one industry that has seen significant improvement from tech development. This article will highlight some of the impacts that artificial intelligence, a branch of computer science, has had on the casino industry.

What is artificial intelligence?

Artificial intelligence refers to programming computers to mimic human intelligence and cognitive abilities. Artificial intelligence helps computers to perform tasks such as learning and thinking. Here are three ways artificial intelligence has positively influenced the casino industry:

1. Artificial intelligence has changed how casinos market themselves.

Marketing refers to techniques that businesses employ to get potential and existing customers interested in their products and services. Traditional marketing campaigns involved sending advertisements out to the general public and giving interested clients ways to reach out or where to get the company’s products or services. While this type of marketing had some level of success, it was not the most effective method.

How has AI changed marketing in casinos?

Artificial intelligence makes marketing more effective thanks to user-targeted marketing. User targeted marketing, also called audience targeting, refers to marketing directed to specific audiences rather than the broader population. What a casino does is create customer personas of potential clients, including information such as their demographics. When ads are sent, they are sent to clients who fit their client personas.

Benefits of user-targeted marketing

One benefit of user-,targeted marketing for any company is that it reduces marketing costs. This is because ads are sent out to a smaller audience. Besides the low marketing costs, targeted advertisements typically have higher Return on Investment (ROI) rates than broad targeting. This is mainly because they often have a higher conversion rate (a higher number of people clicking on the ads) than broad targeted marketing for a lower investment.

2. AI helps casinos improve their service offering.

Artificial intelligence has been instrumental in helping institutions analyze big data. Big data refers to both unstructured and structured information that is collected by a business daily. This information can include traffic data from customers, demographic information, geographical information, customer behavioral patterns, and more.

Businesses typically collect this information to understand their customers better and consequently improve the quality of service they offer. Unfortunately, the amount of information collected every day can be so large that it would be strenuous to analyze.

How does AI help solve big data problems?

Casinos can delegate big data analysis to artificial intelligence then use the reports from this analysis to improve their service. Casinos can use reports from AI analysis on big data to do the following;

To improve the customers’ user experience on their website or application. For example, they can reorganize the casino webpage so that customers can easily navigate to the most played games faster. To improve gameplay so that games are more attractive to players. For example, they can note the common features in the most played games and ask game developers to incorporate these features into new games. Some casinos are often taking surveys from customers with feedback about the quality of service they offer. AI can analyze this feedback and output reports that the casino can use to improve its service.

3. AI can help Improve security.

Casinos are aware that one of the biggest fears customers have when using online casinos is about the security of their personal identification information. That is why you find that some casinos take extra steps to ensure that their customers are not susceptible to hacks and breaches. For example, if you visit the FairGo casino login, you will be guided on how to install a VPN that will help secure your information. By using AI technology, casinos can go even further in protecting their customers.

How does AI improve casino security?

One way that AI technology improves security for casinos is by flagging suspicious customer behavior. If a casino collects customer behavioral patterns information, they can have a clear idea of when customers log in and how ‘normal’ traffic behavior to their website looks. Suppose the system notes that a specific customer’s behavioral patterns or traffic patterns on the website are unusual. In that case, it can notify the cybersecurity personnel, who can then perform further investigation.

Furthermore, the system can analyze the casino’s current security infrastructure and notify the security personnel of any vulnerabilities in the system. In this way, AI systems work with human cybersecurity personnel to help keep customers safe.

Why should casinos use AI tech in their security systems?

Using AI systems to monitor security is an excellent idea because, as machines, they can work 24/7 without getting tired. Additionally, these systems have lower rates of errors even after working for long hours. Finally, AI systems will be able to handle a lot of data at a go and simultaneously.

Conclusion AI technology is still in development, and computer scientists are constantly working to find new applications and improve the quality of work they can perform. For that reason, it may not be far-fetched to assume that AI technology may be able to do much more in the future to make industries like the casino industry better.