The Lure of Games of Skill Compared to Games of Chance

Every person who walks into a casino is different. Some immediately head to the slot machines, while others prefer to play table games. What’s the difference between these two players? It usually boils down to the type of excitement they’re seeking out.

Those who want to control their fun like to play table games, while others who want to wait for the luck of the draw play games of chance. Slot machines, craps, and those sorts of things are what they seek out. Playing craps or the slots doesn’t require any skill or thought before spinning the big wheel.

Being in control is what it’s all about

Why would anyone want to sit at the poker table compared to spinning the roulette wheel? A poker player wants control over their gambling future. Poker is all about thinking, calculating, and trying to come up with what are the best odds. You don't have to do any of that when you're playing roulette. It's only a matter of placing your bet and seeing where the ball lands.

In that sense, it’s easier to play games of chance. The difference is, you are in much less control of the outcome. Some would argue that in the game of roulette, you have zero control over what happens. That’s not entirely true because you have control over where you place your bet. Beyond that, you don’t have control over anything.

Luck isn’t what a table game player is searching for

For a table game player, luck is one of the worst things they can count on. No one wants to leave their bankroll open to be lost to chance. Table game players are thinkers; they want to see what’s going on. That is why spinning the slot machine wheel seems so foreign to them.

Sure, they like to put a few coins in the machine and see what happens, but it’s not something they will do all day long. A slot machine player will love to spend hour after hour as they watch the wheel spin. The excitement for them is unreal, and it’s what drives them to continue to feed the machine their money.

There is no right answer when it comes to the types of games you like to play

How would you describe yourself? Do you like to play table games or games of chance? Either way, it doesn't matter all that much. What does matter is that you have the time of your life. You go there to let your hair down and enjoy yourself. Every person needs to have that one place where they can go and be away from it all.

What does it matter if that place is at a baccarat table or playing keno? The bottom line is, you’re there to have fun and plenty of it. If you’re not having a good time, then you’re doing something wrong. Above all else, enjoy yourself, have some fun, and allow the stresses of the day melt away.