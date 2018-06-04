Spread the love











The Most Important Android P Updates

It looks like the Android P update is going to be the most consequential one we’ve had in years. Not only is Google adjusting Android navigation, it’s also changing how we interact with our devices, and how our gadgets interact with us.

The future of mobile devices is now, and this update is revealing in how much less we are asked to do. Our gadgets are more capable that we have thus far given them credit for!

In summary, the big objective of Android P is to make our smartphones less of a distraction, and less stressful over all. The goal is to give us control over how much of our attention is taken up, and it addresses the notification and application overload we are faced with.

Time Limits for Apps

Google is now set to display how much time we are spending online on each of our applications. More importantly, it’s also going to make time limits an option.

You will be able to set a limit in terms of how much time you are spending on an app every day, say 15 minutes, or an hour.

After this period, the app icon will be greyed out, and you will no longer be able to use it. Instead, a pop-up message will inform you that your time limit has been exceeded, and you won’t be able to dismiss it.

Fewer Notification Alerts

Notifications are a necessity on our smartphones. They are also the absolute worst! Whether you are being alerted about a new bonus for your online Rou lette NZ game, or just being informed that another work email has been delivered, it’s a nuisance dealing with them.

With Android P, Google is trying to get them out of your hair. In the first place, you will get a suggestion regarding muting an app’s notifications if you keep ignoring them, but Do Not Disturb is getting amped up, as well.

After your update, when your smartphone is in Do Not Disturb mode, you will be able to set it so that you don’t get bothered by any notifications at all.

You will also be able to activate Do Not Disturb by flipping your smartphone facedown onto the table. Additionally, if your smartphone has been set up to keep your work apps separate from your personal ones , you will be able toggle to mute them all if you want to.

Gesture Navigation

With Android P, Google will have begun to transition over to gesture-based control schemes: you will initially only see the Home button. You will swipe up, to multitask, or right, and there will also be a Back button, but only for apps that would use it.

This new method of controlling things will initially complicate matters, especially for those of us who are not as savvy as we should be, but Gesture Navigation is paving the way towards a more flexible method of controlling the OS, and one that, eventually, will help free up screen space as well as getting the job done.

