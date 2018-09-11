Spread the love











5 (100%) 1 vote

The New Huawei Mate 20

The release of Google’s new handset the Pixel 3 is set for October this year, but not many people are super excited for this phones release. The Google Pixel 3 seems to be another copy of the iPhone X, this year the iPhone X seems to be the phone to copy.

Enter the Huawei Mate 20, a new Android handset that is actually creating some buzz in the marketplace and could well be something worth celebrating in the digital age. This is said to be the first Android phone with a 7nm chip, the current leaks and rumours relating to this handset are defiantly creating awareness.

Huawei’s P20 Pro is currently a hugely popular phone in the market place, Huawei having created a hit and making inroads into Samsung and Apples sales demographic with this handset. So here we discuss the new Huawei Mate 20, the Chinese Tech giants new offering – will it topple the P20 Pro as their best seller?

The Handset Details

The Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro are due to be unveiled in October, and the leaks so far have been promising great new innovative updates – a phone people can get excited about

At IFA 2018 the new Kirin 980 chip was announced by Huawei, who insist that this new chip tech will make Snapdragon 845 look archaic in comparison.

Further predictions on the Mate 20 Pro say that it will be coming with a minimum of 6GB RAM like its popular predecessor the P20 Pro. The P20 pro only uses the Kirin 970 chip – which is by no means a slow processor, having been rated highly by most phone reviewers.

Mate 20 Pro Design and Look

The rumours in the market have the Mate 20 Pro boasting a 6.9 inch display, making it perfect for the NZ sports betting on offer, and a huge difference from the P20 Pro which had a “measly” 6.1 inch screen. The Mate 20 Pro screen seems to be surrounded with minimal bezels and the smallest notch possible.

Additionally, the leaked specs of the phone seem to confirm the huge screen and tiny notch on the Mate 20 Pro compared to the Mate 20.

Mate 20 Pro Camera

Additional leaks and rumours seem to indicate that the phone will have the triple lens camera like the P20 Pro, but the camera system seems to be in a different arrangement to its current flagship phone. The new arrangement of the camera will be in a square according to rumours, and not the current vertical format, and it will be ideal for capturing all of life’s important moments.

The fingerprint sensor also has rumours swirling – but these vary from front embedded display to rear display, so we will wait for its release to get confirmation on this.

Mate 20 Pro Battery Life

The battery life of the P20 Pro impressed most phone reviews, with it being a large sized battery at 4000mAh. The mate 20 Pro is now rumoured to have an even bigger battery on board – 4200mAh.

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)

https://androidcure.com/the-new-huawei-mate-20/ https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/huawei20.png https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/huawei20-150x150.png Featured The New Huawei Mate 20 The release of Google’s new handset the Pixel 3 is set for October this year, but not many people are super excited for this phones release. The Google Pixel 3 seems to be another copy of the iPhone X, this year the iPhone X seems... Kai Sheng CHEW SHENG cksonlinebusiness@gmail.com Administrator Androidcure











