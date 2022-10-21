Android devices have developed a lot in the past couple of years. When the devices and

operating systems have evolved, all apps have done the same. New technology makes it

possible to have heavier apps with many different features and functions running without

problems. That is where casino apps have seen their possibilities.

When talking with casino experts, they all think casino apps are taking over the whole industry

in the upcoming years. For example, casino experts from Kasinosivustoni.com stated that over

95% of the players are using casino apps instead of the original online casinos in a few years.

That is why it is crucial to find the must-have casino apps for every device possible.

When ranking the best casino apps, the main focuses should be overall user experience,

design, customer service, casino games, and payment methods. No casino app is perfect, so

the primary purpose is to find the one app that has the best pros and the least relevant cons.

After using tons of time finding the top 3 must-have casino apps for Android, here are the ones

we think are the best options.

Las Atlantis

When you open the Las Atlantis casino app, you immediately get the notion of a seaside and

undersea feeling. The graphics are just amazing, and from a visual point of view, the Las

Atlantis casino app is the best available. The overall layout of the Las Atlantis casino app makes

sense in every way.

Besides having great graphics, the Las Atlantis casino app is also well-known for the massive

amount of different kinds of bonuses and offers. No casino app has as many promos going on

as Las Atlantis. But that isn’t everything. Las Atlantis casino app is not all about bonuses.

Las Atlantis app also has a massive variety of casino games that are not available in any other

casino app. If you are looking for some unique casino games, we suggest you download the Las

Atlantis casino app.

Red Dog Casino

Red Dog Casino has everything that a high-quality casino app should have. This well-designed

casino app is known for its easiness and usability. No matter how experienced you are with

mobile casinos, the Red Dog Casino app suits you. Besides that, using the Red Dog Casino

app is also a very visual experience.

A big plus for the Red Dog Casino app is that all the transactions are quick and straightforward.

The Red Dog Casino has seven different deposit and three withdrawal options. The main thing

isn’t how many payment options they have but what payment options they have. The are not

many casino apps that allow you to use cryptos. That is a thing that makes the difference

between the Red Dog Casino and some other competitors.

When talking about the game selection, the Red Dog Casino delivers nicely with its impressive

selection. They have everything from slot games to table games and from online poker to

jackpots. For players who are looking for casino apps with high-paying jackpots for them, Red

Dog Casino is a must-have application

Ignition Casino

Ignition Casino is a must-have casino app for Android users who want to play live games on

their mobile devices. Over thirty high-quality live games are more than enough for a casino app.

Some other casino apps might have more live casino games, but when talking about quality,

there is no better option than Ignition Casino.

A big plus of Ignition Casino is its VIP program named Ignition Miles. The main point of their VIP

program is to accumulate miles by playing your favorite games. When you have a specific

amount of miles, you can convert them into bonus cash. The higher level you are, the more

bonus money you can get from the accumulated miles.

Even though Ignition Casino accepts a variety of payment methods, they heavily favor cryptos.

They, for example, have bonuses that are only available when depositing with cryptos. Those

bonuses are not available for users who use traditional payment methods. They also don’t

charge extra fees for using cryptos which is not common among other casino apps.