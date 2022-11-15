The Top 5 Food Delivery Apps to Make Money From Your Smartphone

Are you looking for a job and need money now? Maybe you have a job already looking to do a side hustle to save up money for a trip or to pay off credit card debt. No matter your need, we have five food delivery apps that you should download to start making money from your smartphone.

What Are Food Delivery Apps?

Food delivery apps such as DoorDash, Instacart, and others are partnered with local food chains, mom-and-pop restaurants, and convenience stores to bring you your favorite hot meals and grocery needs right to your door.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, food delivery apps became more prominent as people were home more and feared going out anywhere would get them sick with the virus. Before customers finalize order orders, tips are suggested to encourage more people to leave.

1. DoorDash

DoorDash primarily delivers hot meals from food chains such as McDonald’s, Burger King, Taco Bell, Popeye’s, and others. As a Dasher, you can sign up for available time frames in your area to “dash”, which is their branded term for food delivery.

If no time frames are available to sign up for that day, you can dash when the area you are in is red. A dark red means it is very busy with orders at that time while a light red means moderately busy. The best times to dash are at lunchtime between 11:30 am to 1 pm and during the dinner time rush between 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

2. Grubhub

Grubhub is DoorDash’s direct competitor. Grubhub Drivers sign up for shifts just like Dashers or they can start delivering when it’s busy in the area. You can accept or decline an assigned order at any time that you would like during your shift. Just be careful how many orders you decline in a row because you could go on a cooldown which means you will not be sent orders for about a half hour.

Compared to DoorDash, Grubhub supports more local small businesses in the area that wish to do food delivery rather than mostly the food chains. This means more options for customers that wish to support small businesses and more opportunities for you to pick up orders for clients.

3. Instacart

Instacart partners with local stores such as Dollar Tree, Whole Foods, Aldi, and ShopRite for gig drivers to deliver groceries and home goods to people’s front doors. Instacart shoppers pick up what are called batches from an open order queue based on availability in their area.

When they go to the store, Instacart shoppers search for the items on the client’s list. Once they find the correct item, they scan it using their Shopper app. Once finished, the shopper checks out the products using an Instacart-approved credit card.

4. Shipt

Shipt is just like Instacart. However, you may have a better chance of higher payouts on this app compared to Instacart.

When it gets close to a client’s delivery time and if a Shipt Shopper has not picked up their order to shop yet, it goes on a priority boost to where you can get paid higher for grabbing this order. Priority orders are easier to find on a weekday evening when not as drivers are on the road.

5. Postmates

Postmates is a hodgepodge of different affiliated local restaurants, food chains, and convenience stores that gig drivers can pick up from and deliver to clients. In the suburbs, you may get very few orders per day. However, in the city, Postmates is as popular as DoorDash and Grubhub. Instead of waiting for a specific shift to log on like DoorDash and GrubHub, you navigate towards what’s called a hot spot. Utilize Postmates as a backup to the other apps for which you deliver.

Conclusion

Working for more than one delivery app while you are on the road can give you extra work opportunities when one app is slow. Making money in your desired time frame is possible!