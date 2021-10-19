The top players who have bagged big bucks at the casino

A trip to the casino, whether it be online or on-land, is a popular pastime for millions of players, worldwide. Over the years, the industry has continued to grow – with nail-biting anticipation, players continue to spin wheels, reels and place bets in a wider variety of games that are more accessible than ever before.

Over the years, there have been some incredibly lucky players, who have walked away with full pockets and payouts bigger than they could’ve ever hoped or dreamed for. Lady luck works in mysterious ways – and some of us are just luckier than others!

Read on to discover more about some of the most iconic wins from casino history.

Ashley Revell

Ashley Revell – a 32-year-old who sold everything he owned and bet £135,000 on a single Roulette spin on live television – had luck on his side as the ball settled into red number seven and he walked away with a whopping £270,000, nearly doubling his money. He initially placed his wager on black, but with the audience watching with bated-breath, he changed it to red at the very last minute.

In Revell’s case – there was no strategy involved – just pure luck and perhaps some bravery.

Kerry Packer

Kerry Packer – an Australian billionaire known for his big wins and drastic losing streaks – won an estimated $33 million over the course of a year from the MGM Grand Casino is Las Vegas. He often spent the money he won, though, which was not great for when he suffered losing streaks. One three-week streak of losses in London left him roughly AU$28 million lighter. He also lost £19 million just playing Blackjack at the Ritz Hotel in London, where he had a room exclusively for his use.

Packer is a big winner in our eyes, though, as he sometimes generously tipped the casino workers a total of up to $1,000,000.

D.P.

D.P. is the only identification we have for this winner. The massive $11.6 million jackpot was won when this lucky lady was playing on the Mega Moolah slot game at the Zodiac Casino on her Android smartphone. This is the largest sum ever won on an online slot machine, using a mobile device!

Elmer Sherwin

Elmer Sherwin – a WWII veteran won incredible sums, not once – but twice! Sherwin managed to bag himself a life-changing $4.6 million playing on Megabucks when he was 80 years old. Amazingly, 12 years later he decided to go back to the same casino, where he won the gigantic $21,147,947 jackpot playing the very same game!

After winning the first jackpot, Sherwin admitted it had become his “life’s dream” to win it again. And once the kind 92-year-old’s dream had come true – he donated a lump sum of his winnings to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina. Now, that’s a true double winner!

All in all, there’s no real best way to bet, with a lot of big wins coming from plain luck and only a little bit of strategy. With some online casinos offering free spins on registration no deposit promotions – there’s multiple low-risk opportunities to brush up on your own reel-spinning skills, whilst trying your luck at winning big. Who knows, you could be the next big win on our list!