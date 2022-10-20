In the world of eCommerce, there are two main types of architectures that stores can use:

Headless commerce (also known as composable commerce) Monolithic commerce (also known as legacy solutions)

Monolithic commerce is the more traditional approach where the store’s frontend and backend are tightly coupled.

Headless commerce, on the other hand, decouples the frontend from the backend, giving store owners more flexibility when it comes to how their store looks and functions.

What is Headless Commerce?

In a headless commerce setup, the backend (where all of the products and inventory are managed) is separate from the frontend (the actual website or app where customers do their shopping).

The frontend pulls data from the backend using APIs, and this data is then used to populate the various pages on the site. Because the frontend and backend are decoupled, store owners have much more freedom when it comes to how their store looks and feels. They’re not restricted by the limitations of a traditional monolithic architecture.

Headless commerce is becoming increasingly popular as more and more businesses move their operations online. If you’re thinking about making the switch to headless commerce, or you’re simply curious about how it works, read on for a breakdown of the various parts of a headless commerce store.

The primary parts of a headless commerce store

Now that we’ve gone over some of the benefits of a headless commerce store let’s take a look at the various parts that make up this type of setup.

The Frontend

The first part of a headless commerce store is the frontend. This is the part of the store that customers see and interact with. The frontend can be built using any programming language (like PHP, Ruby on Rails, or Node.js), and it typically uses JavaScript for interaction purposes.

The Backend

The second part of a headless commerce store is the backend. This is where all of the data is stored (in a database), and it’s also where any server-side processing takes place. The backend can be built using any programming language, but it typically uses PHP or Java.

The API

The third part of a headless commerce store is the API. This acts as a communication layer between the frontend and backend, and it allows data to flow freely between both parts. The API can be built using any programming language, but it typically uses REST or SOAP.

Developers often talk about APIs, but what is an API? An API stands for “Application Programming Interface.” In simple terms, an API is a set of rules that allows two pieces of software to communicate with each other. This communication can be used to exchange data or to trigger specific actions.

APIs are an essential part of the modern digital ecosystem, and they are used by digital marketers to access data and gain insights into the performance of their campaigns. With so much data available, APIs provide a powerful way to make sense of it all and to improve the effectiveness of marketing efforts.

Cloud hosting

Digital marketers are always looking for new ways to reach and engage customers. One way to do this is through eCommerce, which allows businesses to sell products and services online. However, setting up an eCommerce website can be a complex and expensive undertaking. Cloud hosting offers a cost-effective solution for businesses of all sizes.

With cloud hosting, businesses only pay for the resources they use, making it a scalable and flexible solution. In addition, cloud-based eCommerce platforms are often more reliable and secure than traditional hosting options. As a result, cloud hosting is becoming an increasingly popular choice for businesses that want to reach a wider audience online.

Additional components of a Headless Commerce Store

There are four essential components in a headless commerce store: the product catalog, the order management system, the checkout process, and the customer account system.

The product catalog is where all of your products and inventory are stored and managed. This is typically done using a CMS (content management system) or PIM (product information management) tool. In a headless setup, this data is then exposed to the frontend via an API so that it can be used to populate your website or app.

The order management system is responsible for processing orders and managing customer information. This data is also exposed to the frontend via an API so that customers can view their order history, track their shipments, update their payment information, etc.

The checkout process is where customers actually make their purchases. In a headless setup, this process is typically handled by a third-party service such as Stripe or PayPal. These services provide APIs that can be used to securely handle payments without having to store sensitive customer information on your own servers.

Finally, the customer account system is responsible for storing customer information such as addresses, payment methods, etc. This data is again exposed to the frontend via an API so that customers can manage their account settings from within your website or app.

Benefits of headless commerce

A headless commerce store is a type of eCommerce store that doesn’t rely on a traditional web platform. Instead, it uses APIs to connect the store’s frontend (the part that customers see and interact with) to the store’s backend (where all of the data is stored). While this might sound like a complicated setup, it has many benefits.

It’s much more flexible than a traditional eCommerce platform. You’re not limited to features and functionality. You can pick and choose the best software for each job and integrate them using APIs. This makes it easier to scale your business.

Another benefit of a headless commerce store is that it’s much easier to personalize the customer experience. This is because you can use data from the backend of your store to power features on the frontend. For example, you could use data about a customer’s purchase history to show them personalized recommendations on their home screen. Or, you could use data about their location to show them relevant content (like local events or weather conditions).

The final benefit of a headless commerce store is that it’s much easier to manage. This is because there’s no need to worry about managing two separate platforms (one for the frontend and one for the backend). Instead, you can manage everything from one central location.

Conclusion

A headless commerce store is a type of eCommerce setup that doesn’t rely on a traditional web platform—instead, it uses APIs to connect the frontend to the backend. This has a number of benefits, including increased flexibility, scalability, and easier personalization and management. A headless commerce store consists of three main parts: the frontend, backend, and API.

Headless commerce is becoming increasingly popular as businesses move online and seek more flexibility in how their stores look and feel. If you’re considering making the switch to headless commerce, it’s important to understand the various parts of a headless store so that you can set your business up for success. Thanks for reading!