8 Tips for Mobile App Localization

If your planning is to expand your mobile app business only through app development, then you are just daydreaming.

Mobile apps have become an integral combination of a wide range of tasks. So, what more is needed to thrive in today’s vehemently competitive market world as an entrepreneur?

Visualize the framework that if your app is bound only to the English language, then you will surely miss out on the opportunity to connect with the rest clients for whom English is a non-native language. So, this is the foremost fact why mobile app localization is a must to turn the app more user-friendly and get more audience possible.

8 Tips to Mobile App Localization for App Growth:

App localization delineates the process of refining and adapting the interface of an app to broaden the facilities globally target marketplaces.

It’s a must to have an idea on how to translate your app in multiple languages as a basic step towards app upgrade. And then, you need to consider some master tips to get a bug-free and top-rated mobile app.

Here are the tips below-

Fixate on App Store Meta-Data:

App store meta-data encompasses app names, keywords, screenshots, and descriptions. This is the main business pitch you need to focus on.

Just make sure that all the elements are legible and much more appealing to the target audience.

There are tons of online translation service providers. So, it’s very normal to be tangled up by all of this.

So, choose a reliable platform PickWriters where you can seek help and meet up all your premium considerations.

Also, steer clear of any kind of free online translation tools as these offer very limited features which can hamper your content consistency and turn it into poor quality.

Cultural Diversity:

The saying “One’s culture, other’s offense” resembles the cultural sensitivity amongst people. You have to be more meticulous while using any kind of icon, image, symbol which can be violent from religious or political aspects and so on.

Be selective about color patterns for your content localization and avert anti-social terms regarding cultural exposure.

Usage of APIs:

Don’t be enticed to use the free APIs version when it’s the time to format and localize dates, times, and currency.

Before planning to localize your app, be transparent about the supported functions of the API and purchase the equitable one to reactivate the hoop.

Splitting up the code and content part:

A very important piece of advice for you- don’t hardcode. Always maintain a separation between the code and the content. It will reduce your headache a lot during translation.

Also, avoid overlaying text on an image. Or else you have to translate the graphics as well as the text, which can be more pathetic.

RTL (Right to Left) Languages:

You can think of launching the app in Arabic later. But you need to assure the content readability before applying as it’s an RTL language. You can use symmetrical images which can be mirrored in the code further to support RTL text as well as minimize the app size.

App Layout Formation:

Adopt a flexible layout to support assorted text in different languages. And generate your customized layout for the most difficult languages.

Pursue Developer Commands:

Microsoft, Google, Apple proffer huge information regarding app localization. It’s more than worthwhile undergoing the developer’s guidelines and keep a knowledge about localization dos and don’ts.

Closure:

Sanguinely, the tips above will be useful in your practical concern. Whenever localizing an existing or new app, always go along with the strategies to hit the combative marketplace.

Author’s Bio

Elizabeth Baldridge is a content writer who is passionate about analyzing innovative specializations. She epitomizes the company structure, client, and operational base as a writer in multiple fields. Thanks to Elizabeth for her endeavour-strive for deep research and discovering emerging ones.