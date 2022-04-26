Tips for Players Getting into Online Gaming for the First Time

If you have never played a single round of PUBG with friends or competed in a local DOTA tournament, you are not the only one. There are several gamers who prefer playing offline games than online games. In fact, single-player games such as Disco Elysium, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, God of War, Red Dead Redemption (1 & 2), Last of US (1), Hades, and numerous others are some of the best video games ever developed. Despite all that, you are still missing out on a lot by skipping online gaming altogether. Read on to know why.

Why Should You Consider Online Games?

Single-player games are interesting when supported by a good storyline and strong gameplay above all else, but they will always have limited and gradually diminishing replay value. On the other hand, popular online games (multiplayer) are not affected by the storyline much at all. As long as the gameplay is entertaining and competitive, the issue of diminishing replay value is not applicable to an online game for years to come.

We like competitive online games for the same reasons we like playing and watching sport in general. It appeals to the competitive side in us all. Even the simplest digital versions of traditional tabletop games like chess or poker can potentially offer unlimited hours of competitive fun with friends and strangers alike. Then of course, there is the massive potential of getting good at an actual esport. There are more reasons to try out online games than we can list here, so let’s get started with the tips for beginners.

Competitive Online Games: Play with Friends First

PUBG, CS: GO, COD, Overwatch, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Defense of the Ancients 1 & 2, (DOTA), FIFA, Arena of Valor, etc. are some of the most popular esports around these days. Whether you are playing from a smartphone or a PC, understand that these are serious games that require the best gear, the lowest ping, significant experience, excellent reaction times, and a lot of practice. Get started with your friends first before jumping online to play with random strangers. If you do this the other way around, be prepared to receive a lot of vocal flack for being the infamous “noob!”

Be Careful Where You Play Online Casino Games

If you prefer playing casino games like poker, blackjack, baccarat, slots, etc., check this list of the 50 best USA online casino sites which are verified, registered, and regulated. Playing in online casinos involves making financial transactions (deposits, bets, withdrawals, transfers, etc.). If the site is unregistered in the US, you will not be able to withdraw your winnings.

In case the online casino is fraudulent, you will never have a real chance to win anything substantial, and anything you may win will never reach your bank account. Also, your financial information will be exposed to cybercrime. Never play at an online casino which can’t be traced back to a verified, regulated and registered origin.

Casual Online Games Can be a Great Point of Entry into Online Gaming

Pick up your smartphone and download a high-rated chess or pool app to get started with casual but competitive online gaming. If you are familiar with classic card games, there are plenty of options for that in online casino sites and apps.

If you want to try a new online game that does not require as much “professionalism” as the more serious online competitive games seem to demand, try Among Us. This game is a lot of fun with friends and strangers alike! Pummel Party, Overcooked, and Brawlhalla are also fun, casual online games that you will probably enjoy quite a bit.