Top 10 Reasons to Choose Magento

What is Magento?

Magento is an open source content management system for e-commerce websites (Magento CMS) that today empowers 200,000 online stores and is chosen by 1 out of every 4 online companies.

System can be deployed using MySQL or MariaDB databases. The purpose of the platform is to build e-commerce websites and transactional platforms.

The Magento engine code was originally developed by Varien Inc., a privately held company based in California, USA. Numerous volunteers have also taken an active part in the magento ecommerce development services of the software.

There are many reasons for such popularity of this CMS.

Another huge advantage is the free community version, and this is the opportunity to try the system in action without spending a penny and best magento ecommerce development services.

More information- about ecommerce trends

Magento custom functionality and extensions

As mentioned earlier, there is no platform that matches all ootb’s functionality. System custom extension development functions from scratch is costly, and your best bet is to look for an extension that can do at least 40-50% of the work and also provides customization options. It is also important to consider the following when looking for extensions

Magento is the world leader among online sales platforms. Was able to create a unique combination of properties and characteristics, among which we will highlight points.

Magento offers a wide range of functionality in a “boxed” product

Registration and personal account of the buyer, shopping cart, coupons, catalog and product design, etc. Everything an online store needs without installing additional modules. In other platforms, this functionality is not implemented in the basic “boxed” product “and requires the installation/purchase of additional plugins, or is implemented in an inconvenient way (as, for example, in WordPress, the catalog is configured through the product card).

Magento is open source

Not all platforms have access to the code (for example, Amiro, Umi, Bitrix, Insales). This limits the ability of programmers to independently expand functionality and fix errors, and also – see the next paragraph.

Magento has no monthly fee

When the code is closed, it is easy to bind the user to a monthly fee (for example, Insales, which has a CMS on the server and works for a monthly fee).

If we’re talking about all the ecommerce platforms available today, Magento is the only name that comes to mind for some reason. Mag integration is the best choice for magento ecommerce development services. It is the world’s largest e-commerce website building platform.

Hence, its popularity is growing. Here are some main reasons why you should choose Magento to grow your ecommerce site:

1. Customer orientation

Platform has always been the most popular among magento ecommerce development services due to its flexibility. Simple checkout steps and customer-centric layout make it more popular with customers.

It also helps to increase customer conversions thanks to two features; Supports wish list and product comparison. It also has a mobile environment.

2. Search engine optimization

One of the best eCommerce platforms in terms of SEO. It’s very easy to create product pages for specific keywords, or optimize URLs for specific keywords, or create high-quality snippets and images for your website. In short, it is a one-stop solution for optimizing your website and optimizing your company’s marketing. It helps expand the reach of all social networks.