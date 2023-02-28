Top 4 Gaming Laptops 2023: How to Choose the Best Device

A few years ago it was hard to imagine that laptops for gaming would appear on the market. Fortunately, manufacturers have learned not only to create separate graphics cards to integrate them into laptops, but also to “squeeze” the flagship versions.

Let’s look at the best gaming laptops in 2023, as well as tell you about the components you should pay attention to.

What to Consider

Processor

In laptops used for gaming and trying more elaborate games, the graphics processor takes care of most of the load. But the central processor must be as powerful to cope with both current and future games that will come out after the purchase of the device.

Gaming laptops in the budget segment can be equipped with AMD Ryzen 5 and Intel Core i5-11400 H.

In the middle segment laptops – AMD Ryzen 7 and Intel Core i7-12700 H.

The most productive flagship laptops are loaded with AMD Ryzen 9 and Intel Core i9-12900 H processors.

If suddenly some of the manufacturers decided to put a processor with the letters U or Y instead of H, these are energy-efficient processors that aren’t suitable. Otherwise, games will work unstable, because saving on power in gaming laptops isn’t worth it.

RAM

For most games, 8 GB of RAM is enough. Over time, it will be possible to increase it with an additional slat.

If you are planning to buy a flagship model at once, the RAM of 16 GB is a great solution. You will have access to all the fresh AAA projects of 2023.

SSD

The 512GB drive will easily allow you to install several games. Models under 100 thousand rubles usually have an SSD drive of 256 GB, this is enough for a couple of games. Note that some space will be taken by the operating system. The average size of the games is up to 80 GB, if you plan to play “heavy”, which go up to 200 GB, the drive can be changed in the future or buy an external hard drive.

Screen Resolution

Most models go with Full HD resolution – 1920×1080 pixels. Video cards in laptops behave better with this resolution. It’s necessary for good graphics, which will be waiting for the gamer and a high frame rate.

It’s also important to consider the refresh rate of the screen, if you are a fan of active games and battles, then pay attention to screens with a frequency of 144 Hz.

Great Gaming Laptops

Asus TUF

A laptop with RTX 3050 Ti 4 GB is suitable for gamers who are not chasing novelties, and quietly play role-playing games, small online shooters or quests.

With the small weight of only 2.3 kg, it’s convenient to take it with you so you won’t be distracted from your favorite game or work.

The efficient cooling system with self-cleaning function guarantees stability under high loads, which, combined with the special durability that characterizes the entire TUF series, makes this laptop the perfect choice for gamers who are constantly on the go.

Like all TUF Gaming laptops, the F15 stands out for its utmost reliability and stability. It passes rigorous quality tests, including the American Military Industrial Standard MIL-STD-810H.

MSI GF63 Thin

It’s a laptop with similar characteristics, but video memory isn’t enough to run modern games at maximum graphics settings. Suitable for undemanding online games, adventures, etc.

The screen is made with IPS technology. Its diagonal is 15.6 inches, resolution – 1920 x 1080 pixels, refresh rate – 144 Hz. Matte coating prevents glare. The audio system Nahimic Sound consists of two speakers. There is a 1 megapixel webcam and two built-in microphones.

Initially there is 8 GB of RAM, but if necessary, it can be increased up to 64 GB, so all the programs and games will “fly”.

MSI Stealth GS77

Slim and lightweight design made of brushed black metal. Its sleek design will appeal to enthusiastic gamers and tech-savvy professionals alike.

Ampere architecture, the second generation of NVIDIA RTX chips, gives 30 series notebook graphics cards fantastic performance for professional applications and games.

To ensure stable performance under extreme gaming loads, the laptop is equipped with Cooler Boost 5 cooling system, which includes 6 heat pipes and 2 fans.

MSI Katana GF66

The Katana design takes inspiration from Tsuyoshi Nagano, the acclaimed master illustrator who created the cover of the iconic game Romance of the Three Kingdoms V.

The Cooler Boost 5 system includes separate thermomodules for the CPU and GPU, large fans and wide heat pipes. It guarantees stable notebook performance under extreme gaming loads.

Play on your laptop like you would on a console using a gamepad. All popular wireless gamepads are supported.

The 144Hz IPS-rated display with excellent speed performance provides superior visuals in fast-paced PC games.