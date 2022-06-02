Top 4 Most Popular Online Casino Games

An online casino is a virtual casino that allows “gamers” to make money online with entertaining bets. Compared to real casinos, online casinos are not only full of attractive betting games but also attract players with the absolute convenience. Gamers can freely bet anytime, anywhere, experience professional online casino services at home, easily find the right game, and can rest assured of safety, fairness, and casino transparency. Here are the top 5 most played free online casino games in 2022.

Baccarat

Baccarat is the most favorite game at online casinos because this is a simple betting genre but has the highest winning rate for players. The dealer and house are dealt 2 cards and according to the rules will be allowed to draw a 3rd card or not. If the sum of the cards of whoever is closest to 9, wins. However, no matter how many players there are, there are only 2 cards on the table representing the house and house; At this time, the players do not necessarily win with their hand but will choose to bet on the following outcomes: house wins, the house wins, tie.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a blackjack card game in Vietnam, on a par with Baccarat, this is also quite a popular game because of its familiarity, ease of play, and ease of winning.

This game uses cards to play. The dealer and the player are dealt 2 cards and are allowed to draw up to 3 more cards, the valid card score is from 16 points (lowest) to 21 points (highest). After the card is drawn, the player with a higher total of the cards than the dealer wins. In addition, the player or the dealer can win immediately if they own the quintet (draw 3 more cards and have a valid total), the blackjack set (2 cards are divided as 10/J/Q/K and A), poker set (2 cards are dealt as 2 A cards).

Roulette

Roulette is the money-making wheel at online casinos. Roulette rules are very simple and can be said to have no rules at all. You just need to bet on the numbers you want on the table (from 0 to 36), then the dealer will roll the ball into the roulette. After 3 turns, the ball stops at any numbered box, and the person who places the corresponding number will win the game.

According to research, Roulette has a win rate of 55%. It’s exactly a game of chance, you don’t have to study the rules and you don’t have to think much.

Poker

If you love a strategy card game, you can’t ignore the Poker game. Poker (or Poker) is an extremely familiar name at online casinos, allowing you to “brainstorm” to conquer the win.

This is a game that uses cards to play. Each player will be dealt 2 cards and 5 community cards are placed face down in the middle of the table. The dealer will in turn open the community cards and start the hands; The player’s task is to combine his 2 cards and the community cards to create strong decks (hall, barrel, swarm, quartet…). Next is the “acting” of the player, you can follow the bet or quit. If all bets are dropped, you will be the winner in the end. If there are many followers to the end of the match, then conduct a card review, the person with the strongest 5-card set (2 cards and 3 community cards) wins.

When playing poker online, players will not be able to guess the cards by looking at their faces, so please focus 100% on playing strategy.

Those are the best online casino game selections that you should not miss, join and win lots of attractive prizes today.