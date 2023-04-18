Mobile esports has become a significant force in gaming, as millions of players compete in fast-paced, skill-based games on their smartphones. From battle royale shooters to multiplayer online battle arenas (MOBAs), mobile esports offers a variety of gaming experiences that are accessible, convenient, and highly engaging. This article will explore the top 5 esports games you can play on your smartphone.

Free Fire

Free Fire is a popular mobile esports game developed by Garena. It is a battle royale game that has gained a massive following worldwide. It has become a popular esports title, with large tournaments and prize pools.

In 2020, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game globally, with over 100 million daily active users. The game was awarded “Best Popular Game” by the Google Play Store in 2019.

One of the strengths of Free Fire is its accessibility. The game is optimized to run on a wide range of mobile devices, making it more accessible to players with lower-end devices. It also has a relatively small file size, which makes it easy to download and install. The battle royale format encourages quick, action-packed gameplay that keeps players engaged.

It has fast-paced gameplay, an engaging battle royale format, and accessibility. Several major Free Fire tournaments are held worldwide, including the Free Fire World Series, the Free Fire India Championship, and the Free Fire Asia Championship.

For your bets, there are multiple markets to bank on. You can evaluate some of the biggest teams in the world and place your bets on them to win. Or you can go for more straightforward options like highest kills, MVP players, last survivor, etc.

PUBG Mobile and Betting On It

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is a popular battle royale game developed by PUBG Corporation. It has taken the gaming world by storm and become a staple in the esports scene.

This mobile game became the most-played game on Steam in 2017 and 2018, with an average of over a million players playing simultaneously. It was released in 2017 and quickly became a global phenomenon, with over 70 million copies sold by 2020.

In 2019, the PUBG Global Championship offered a total prize pool of $5 million, making it one of history’s most significant esports events. It is known for its intense firefights and tactical gameplay, which requires players to think on their feet and make strategic decisions. PUBG matches also features a large map with detailed environments, which adds to the game’s immersive quality.

Some of the most notable PUBG Mobile events with the highest ratings and view online include the PUBG Global Championship, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship, and the PUBG Continental Series.

Depending on your preferred PUBG betting platform, you can bet on PUBG tournaments and get impressive winnings.

Over the years, the game has faced criticism for its optimization and performance issues, which can hinder gameplay and frustrate players. The game has also struggled with cheating and hacking, which has led to bans and other measures to combat these issues.

Arena Valour

This is another popular mobile esports game developed by Tencent Games. The multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game has gained a massive following worldwide. It was first released in 2016 and has since become one of the most popular MOBA games in the world, with over 200 million registered players.

In 2018, the game was included in the Asian Games as an official medal event, further cementing its status as a major esports title.

The game features a variety of playable heroes with unique abilities and strengths, which fosters strategic team works and unique playstyles. Several major Arena of Valor tournaments are held worldwide, including the Arena of Valor World Cup, the Arena of Valor International Championship, and the Arena of Valor Premier League. These tournaments offer significant prize pools and attract top players worldwide.

Mobile Legends

Mobile Legends is a popular mobile esports game developed and published by Moonton. The game has engaging mechanics and strategic gameplay. Mobile Legends was first released in 2016 and has since become one of the world’s most popular mobile MOBA games, with over 500 million downloads.

The game has a thriving esports scene, with several major tournaments held worldwide, including the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) and the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship (M1).

In 2019, Mobile Legends was included in the Southeast Asian Games as an official esports event, further cementing its status as a significant esports title.

Clash Royale

Clash Royale is a relatively new mobile esports game developed and published by Supercell. The game combines elements of collectible card games and tower defense games, creating a unique and engaging gameplay experience. It was first released in 2016 and has since become one of the most popular mobile games in the world, with over 100 million downloads.

The game has a thriving esports scene, with several major tournaments held worldwide, including the Clash Royale League and the Clash Royale World Championship.

Clash Royale has also faced criticism for its in-game purchases, which can give paying players an unfair advantage over others. The game has also struggled with balancing issues, which can affect the overall gameplay experience.

Despite these challenges, it remains one of the most popular esports games in the world. Its popularity can be attributed to its engaging gameplay, accessible mobile format, and dedicated community of players and fans.

Conclusion

Mobile esports games are rapidly gaining popularity, providing pro and new players with exciting and engaging competitive smartphone experiences. Here, we have explored the top five mobile esports games: Free Fire, PUBG, Arena of Valor, Mobile Legends, and Clash Royale.

Each game has unique strengths and weaknesses, and their popularity can be attributed to its engaging gameplay and thriving esports scenes. Players can compete in major tournaments and even bet on the outcome of matches through online platforms.