Top 5 Must-Have Accessories for Your Smartphone

Your phone may look just fine the way it is, but just as you like new accessories, your phone deserves some too. The phone can now replace most of the technology you previously owned, such as GPS, camera, music player, and even video player. Therefore, it spends a lot more time in our hands than it used to. And since that’s the case, we need something to make it more convenient and practical to use.

Here we have compiled a list of 5 accessories that you must have for your phone, so go for it!

Screen Protector

One thing is for sure, your phone should never be without a screen protector. The screen is the most vulnerable part of your device. With the screen becoming bigger and bigger with each new phone released, you should keep it protected at all times, as it may take just a simple fall to shatter it into a million pieces, and the replacement costs may add up or more than half of what your phone cost in the first place. So the first thing you should get after buying a new phone is a screen protector.

Burga Durable and Protective Phone Cases

Continuing with the protective theme, you should get yourself a phone case at the same time when you get your screen protector, as your phone deserves to be safe from all sides. Burga has stylish phone cases that also come with double-layer protection guaranteed to keep your phone safe in a snugly all-around coverage, meaning that no edge is left unprotected. Also, they have over 100 designs to choose from, so your phone not only will be protected but also beautiful and unique!

Ainope Gravity Phone Holder

Just as we mentioned that your phone now can replace a GPS, a car holder is a must. The Ainope Gravity phone holder not only fits the phone with screens from 4 to 6.7 inches wide but also works just perfectly with a protective phone case on, meaning that you will not risk getting any scratches when driving on a bumpy road. It is also worth noticing that the holder has easy access to charging ports, so you will be able to charge your phone while driving with ease.

Ring holders

As the phones do not get any smaller, keeping them in hands becomes even more challenging. Therefore, the best way to not smash them and enjoy them as long as possible is by having a good grip on them. And what works better than always keeping them in both hands? A ring holder. If you do not have one, you should get one. It will make not dropping the phone much easier. Also, it doubles as a stand, so you can pop your phone on the table in that perfect position and catch your latest Netflix show!

Waterproof Pouch

Something that technologies do not like is water. It just does not mix well, or if it does, just for short periods of time. But you should not give up the ability to scroll through social media just because you are relaxing in a pool or deprive yourself of running in the rain just because you are afraid of getting your phone wet. Get your phone a waterproof pouch and enjoy a whole new world of possibilities. Once you go somewhere near a pool, plop your phone in one, and if someone surprises you with a sneak attack resulting in you getting into the water – your phone will still stay safe. No more drying it in rice!