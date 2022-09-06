Top 6 Smart Kettles in 2022

A smart kettle differs from a similar household appliance without “smart” functionality by the possibility of synchronization with the phone, which allows you to control the device remotely. Each model is characterized by its own features, making it suitable for a particular consumer. These are the most helpful devices, and using them is like playing the simplest game at betamo.com/en-NZ or drawing while you’re in an artistic mood.

REDMOND SkyKettle G213S

The kettle is equipped with a bright backlight. It has a wide range of functions, controlled from your smartphone. It can heat water without boiling, operate in a thermopot mode, and change the backlight.

Using the Ready for Sky app you can set the temperature precisely to 1 °С or choose a recipe according to which the kettle adjusts the desired thermal mode. Your smartphone allows you to remotely boil the kettle, start the heating with a delay. The device is equipped with Strix controllers, which automatically turn it off when it boils, when there is a threat of overheating, when there is no water or when it is outside the stand.

Viomi Smart Kettle

Kettle with OLED display, which shows the temperature of the water, as well as the heating mode. One of the ready-to-use settings can be selected from both the control panel and the app. You can also set your individual mode in more detail from your smartphone.

The Viomi Smart Kettle can maintain the set temperature for 12 hours with low power consumption. The kettle automatically turns off when there is no water or high temperature, the internal electrical elements are protected from contact with liquid, as well as the power cord.

REDMOND SkyKettle G212S

Operated from a smartphone using the Ready for Sky app. This device has 4 temperature modes. From the smartphone you can set the operating mode, select the temperature, control the backlight, get a notification about the need to change the water, and use the recipes from the built-in cookbook.

The kettle maintains water temperature for up to 12 hours. When the temperature drops below the preset values, the device switches on automatically and heats the water to the desired temperature. It’s equipped with overheat protection.

Polaris PWK 1725CGLD WIFI IQ Home

The device is equipped with Wi-fi control, which doesn’t require additional equipment. It can connect an unlimited number of users. Easy pouring of water without opening the lid technology WATERWAY PRO.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Kettle Pro

A distinctive feature of this gadget is a protruding steel flask over the top. This prevents the body from heating up and getting accidental burns.

The maximum angle is 80°, achieved manually. At the bottom of the flask is a temperature sensor. The water level is marked inside. No filter. On the handle there are 2 buttons: Boil for boiling and Keep Warm – to maintain the temperature. In their upper part there is an indicator. Above the buttons, there is a display that shows the water temperature and some error codes. If you remove the kettle from the stand, the display turns off after 2 minutes. The Mi Home app is used for remote control. If the kettle isn’t on the stand for a long time or cold water is refilled, the keep warm mode is disabled.

HIPER IoT Kettle ST1

This model is made of stainless steel. It allows you to heat up to a predetermined temperature. It’s able to maintain thermal mode. Has a built-in LCD screen. You can control this device with buttons on base. Such a model is controlled via the HIPER IOT app.