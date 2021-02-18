Top 10 Cryptocurrency Exchange Platforms With Calculators

Being a beginner in the crypto market, you are probably interested in the most profitable and easiest way to perform an exchange. We have selected the TOP 10 Exchange Platforms With Calculators for you.

B2BX

The B2BX crypto exchange is a popular platform for both regular buying/selling and trading cryptocurrency. This platform is equally convenient for both independent traders and corporate clients.

The main focus is made on user safety. Two-factor authentication (using Google Authenticator and SMS code) prevents attackers from accessing users’ wallets. Once the suspicious activity is noticed, the crypto exchange blocks the balance and notifies the client about suspicion of a hacker attack.

365Cash

365Cash exists for several years. You get to know the sum of charged commission during the exchange. Specify the required exchange amounts manually. There is an online chat. The service may seem a little complicated for beginners, but experienced users will appreciate the utility of the interface. The conversion occurs automatically and manually, depending on the banks.

Bitality

The Bitality exchanger attracts users with its convenient design, instant processing, and round-the-clock work. Also, they offer a cumulative system of discounts, the lowest tariffs. Also, the service accepts bank cards.

Chatex

Chatex is new compared to the rest of the exchanges on this list. It quickly established itself as a reliable and secure service, with more than 140,000 users today.

Chatex is not just an exchanger but a whole neobank in Telegram. Using it, you can also store and even transfer currency around the world. Registration will take only a few minutes, while verification is optional.

There are 10 cryptocurrencies available (BTC, ETH, USDT, LTC, TRX, DASH, BTG, BCH, XRP, TON CRYSTAL). You may exchange them using any means of payment. The conversion takes place on the Chatex p2p platform, where you can find a suitable offer to sell and buy cryptocurrency from another person, or place an ad and sell digital assets.

Quickchange.cc

Quickchange.cc has been on the market for three years, which means it is reliable. It’s perfect for beginners. Specify the amount to exchange or receive, taking into account the service commission. There is a chat with technical support for prompt problem-solving. The developers focused on maximum convenience. The main loss is that Bitcoin is the only available coin.

Btcpro24

The Btcpro24 exchanger has been operating since 2018. Rather short time for such services. Although, it has certain advantages: low fees, round-the-clock work, and automatic exchange.

Regarding disadvantages, you have to guess the amount of the transfer. The service allows you to specify the amount to be paid only. There is no live chat with support to quickly get an answer to a question or solve a problem. Beginners may find this service rather difficult.

If you put up with an interface that is not very convenient for work, then there are no other complaints about the exchanger.

Users are satisfied with the work of the exchanger, and most importantly, they are satisfied with the lowest fees. The exchanger is only trying to attract users and does everything to bypass competitors so far.

Godex.io

Godex decentralized platform is, perhaps, one of the most convenient cryptocurrency exchange services. You will find ethereum to bitcoin calculator on the homepage of the site. Using this tool, you may convert almost all known digital coins.

The main advantage of this platform is the fact it gives you the best rate on the market. Godex algorithms analyze the rate of the selected cryptocurrency pair on all popular exchanges and show you the best option.

Besides, you don’t need to pass registration on the Godex platform. Start working with just a couple of clicks.

Waves.Exchange

The creators claim this site is the safest in the world. Here you can buy Bitcoin as well as the platform’s own coins (Neutrino USD, WAVES), trade, and also make money on staking.

WestChange

WestChange exchanger has been operating for 4 years. The biggest advantage is the absence of registration. Although, authorized users get discounts. Regarding the minuses, it is hard to understand the exchange amounts right away. The main page displays only the rate and reserve when you select currencies. You should first select the exchange currencies, then calculate the amounts.

ChangeCoins

The rather young exchanger ChangeCoins appeared almost two years ago. They call the convenience for users their main advantage. The interface is fairly user-friendly and modern.

To start the conversion, select currencies and click the “I want to try” button.

If you don’t like the rate or want to choose other currencies, go back to the main page.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency exchange just seems to be a daunting task. Of course, this does not compare with exchanging rubles for dollars at your bank. Newbies can be scared of registration on sites and also by the verification process. For a withdrawal to the card, some exchangers ask for a photo with a passport. And for withdrawal to Qiwi or Yandex, systems often require full verification.