Top Cybersecurity and Mobile Applications

As of 2023, the Department of Homeland Security has declared that mobile devices are a “lucrative” target for cyber attackers. Mobile applications request the rights to access your device’s sensitive data, such as cookies, location, and contact information, with some applications even requesting biometric authentication for easy log-in navigation.

Applications requesting this data can expose vulnerabilities in your device’s overall security. So, how can you protect yourself when so many popular apps request such information?

As advocates for the right to maintain digital privacy, we’ve curated a list containing five cybersecurity and mobile applications. Read on to uncover their primary features, compatibility, and price.

What Is Mobile Application Cybersecurity?

Mobile application cybersecurity refers to a range of programs and services designed to protect your device from malicious hackers. These technologies prevent data theft by masking your private information when using public networks such as unsecured Wi-Fi channels and applications, as well as when accessing mobile sites from your browser.

Mobile application cybersecurity differs from desktop security as mobile devices are often more attractive to hackers. Primarily as mobile devices will typically provide malicious actors with a greater amount of accurate personal information, including the user’s:

Location

Contacts list

Photos

Private messages

Email accounts

Audio recordings

If a hacker gains access to any of this information, they may be able to steal your identity to commit acts of fraud, attempt to blackmail you or gain access to your mobile banking apps. Utilizing cybersecurity applications can help to prevent your data from being compromised.

Key Elements of Cybersecurity in Mobile Applications

Several best practices must be followed When evaluating cybersecurity measures to protect your mobile device. Below are the key elements of cybersecurity for mobile devices:

Revise application add-ons by third parties: Always read the descriptions and specifications provided before downloading applications. Some add-ons by third parties can expose your device, and be used to bombard you with ads and links

Limit open application sessions: Hackers are known to target mobile devices as they’re often filled with personal and financial data. While many social media and banking apps will close after a period of inactivity, there can be a 10-15 minute period where the app remains active in the background, presenting an opening for hackers

Restrict unnecessary permissions: Many apps will request permission to access your location data, contacts, and images, as well as consent to track your activity on other sites. These requests should be declined to prevent your data being misused. For example, iOS users can select individual photos to share with a site rather than access their full gallery.

Use access control hardware: Any physical location used to store your phone when not in use must be secured with physical security, typically through some form of access control, especially if it’s a shared space. Appropriate measures may be as simple as a traditional lock and key mechanism, but using a more sophisticated card access control system to secure that space is preferable.

5 Cybersecurity and Mobile Applications

To ensure your mobile device is protected from malicious actors and that your personal data is reliably secured, consider installing one of the following 5 cybersecurity apps for mobiles:

Internxt Drive

Internxt Drive interconnects with mobile, laptop, desktop, and tablet devices, prioritizing security and allowing users to safely create, store, backup, and share their private files.

Internxt Drive is compatible with both Apple and Android devices and can be easily found on the App Store and Play Store. Notable key features include:

End-to-end file encryption

Non-transmissible passwords, encryption keys, and files

Reviewable open-source code

Basic registration requires no email verification

Affordable pricing–ranging from 200GB for $3.49 to $93.99 for 20TB (billed annually)

Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes blocks spam content containing malicious links that could expose your device to scams or malware, with ratings ranging from 4.2-4.6 / 5 on the App Store and Play Store.

The free version offers online ad-blocking to prevent pop-ups and applies fake text filtering features to detect messages containing phishing links. The Premium version offers more advanced web and call protection, preventing scam callers and hackers from intercepting data.

Developers have adjusted the app to cover a range of common vulnerabilities specific to both Android and Apple devices, examples include:

iOS: Protects against ads and trackers on Safari, introduces a new junk tab for messages, and highlights high-risk sites while browsing the internet.

Android: Provides the ability to scan files and data to identify and remove malware, adds phishing detection when browsing online and via text messages, and performs frequent audits to identify new vulnerabilities.

Avast Antivirus and Security

Avast Antivirus and Security rates an average of 4.6 out of 5 in the App Store or Google Play, highlighting its reliability among Apple and Android users. The application’s comprehensive features are relatively close to what you’d find on a desktop–it combines antivirus protection, data breach alerts, and a built-in VPN.

VPNs allow you to hide your network information, such as your location, limiting trackers’ visibility. This feature is handy if you connect to public Wi-Fi regularly. This free application also offers the following:

Smart scans to identify and remove threats to your files and galleries

User-friendly dashboard with optional VPN

Identification of dangerous websites and phishing emails

Norton Mobile Security

The Norton brand is already synonymous with online security. Norton software is usually marketed towards Android users as Apple’s built-in security measures have been known to clash with Norton’s functionality. That said, Apple users can use the brand’s 360 Security and VPN application to browse the web safely.

Norton is a popular option because it advises users on what actions to take and assesses the safety of networks and URLs before access is granted. Norton Mobile Security includes a range of desirable features, such as:

Application scanning on Google Play to identify unsecured apps

Wi-Fi safety detection with the ability to identify eavesdroppers and attackers

Mobile scanning to spot and eliminate ransomware, malware, and trojans

Built-in ad-blocking and phishing protection

Google Play Protect

Many photo editing, image filtering, social media, and gaming applications have been found to collect more data than necessary. TikTok, for example, requests access to the user’s full contact list when downloaded, while FaceTune requests both location and tracking data as well as microphone access.

Though users can restrict these permissions, including the ability to record audio in the background, many may fail to spot these intrusive settings. Google Play Protect aims to prevent applications from exploiting your phone’s vulnerabilities in the following ways:

Review apps for harmful add-on features created by third parties or ad pop-ups

Detects suspicious and damaging behavior

Performs a pre-download safety check to prevent dangerous apps from having any access to your device.

Summarizing Security Measures to Protect Your Privacy

Threats to mobile data can come from various sources, such as downloading apps, clicking on unknown links, or following intrusive ads.

Protecting data at its base is a productive first step. Intranxt’s Drive facilitates safe sharing and storage, enabling you to transmit files between devices. Installing an additional layer on the digital front line stops threats from entering your phone altogether.

Avast AntiVirus and Security or Norton provides an all-encompassing security package that identifies upcoming threats, scans and removes dangerous content, and filters malicious links. Utilizing one or more of these mobile cybersecurity applications can help protect your device from malicious actors and prevent your private data from being compromised.