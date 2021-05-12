Top HTML and CSS Courses for Students

When you are taking a quick look at the list of IT-related jobs that anyone can start with, HTML and CSS programming usually come first since they have a wide range of practical use. It can start with the basic web programming to the creation of educational materials online where CSS scripts and HTML coding represent the majority of work. Most importantly, one can join various online courses and work as a freelancer by combing your major with additional technical skills. It will also improve your resume as you will be able to design various projects and add simple programming to your creative tasks.

1. HTML, CSS JavaScript Course for Web Developers by Coursera. You can join this course free of charge and learn how HTML and CSS scripting is implemented in web design and various mobile apps. The course is taught by Yaakov Chaikin, a famous professor at the Graduate Computer Science department at John Hopkins University. You will also have to conduct research by creating a web page. It is considered one of the top HTML courses. The only challenge is getting things unique as you present various scripts. Explore the course requirements and do not think twice!

2. Real-World Websites With HTML and CSS by Udemy. This course is great for web designers and those who want to learn more about professional website creation and working with complex corporate projects. This course offers various interactive content, videos, and research projects. You will learn about animation, scroll effects, and JQuery applications. Remember that this course is quite demanding, which will require staying in focus and doing some reading to understand how things work!

3. Web Design for Beginners by Udemy. This course is one of the best options for beginners and those who want to enter the world of web development. What makes it challenging is having to learn the vocabulary of web design and writing at least three research projects. It is one of the reasons why most people decide against such courses. As you are wondering whether to find best website to pay for an essay it is vital to understand that when you have to deliver a front-end project, turning to additional help for proofreading and delivering assignments on time is only natural.

4. Programming Foundations with JavaScript, HTML, and CSS (Coursera). This offering is one of the highest-rated courses offered by the Duke University. It has all the fundamentals of HTML where a person can receive the required skills to apply for a professional programming degree. This course is a bit different when compared to the classic curriculums because it also focuses on programming by adding Java not only as a bonus but as the crucial aspect of HTML. If you are serious about becoming a programmer in the future, this course is one of the best options for you! It will provide you with a certificate that will increase your chances of getting enrolled in college as you explore various programming degrees.

5. Free LinkedIn Learning for HTML and CSS. It has it all from the creation of your first website to learning about Dreamweaver where you can get creative. Most importantly, it is free and based on videos, which makes it possible to follow various templates without having to look for help online. You will learn CSS, HTML5, and CSS3. What makes it even more special is that you will explore the benefits of Javascript and HTML. You will not have to feel lost as you complete this course because you will encounter practical work to complete that will provide you with an HTML certificate.

How Can You Get Things Creative

Knowing HTML and CSS is like knowing a foreign language where you can learn how things work by exploring new opportunities. In simple terms, achieving success even with the simplest HTML tasks lies in your creative skills because you must analyze and test things to make them perfect. The best approach is to combine HTML programming and web design as you work with various interactive elements for your web page, basic WordPress templates, and even social media. Joining one of the top courses will help you to feel safe as you edit and create things online!