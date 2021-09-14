Two Free to Play Android Games that you Need to Download and Play

Without a question, the popularity of mobile gaming, as well as gaming in general has surged in recent years for a variety of reasons. The reasons for this could be because the technology used in these games is growing so rapidly, and games are becoming more advanced and therefore addicting. If you’ve been gaming since technology wasn’t as good you will appreciate the advancement and growth within these games and how technology as impacted these games as well as other things in the world.

However, it’s not just gaming consoles and mobile games that are implementing these technologies within their product, other industries and entertainment businesses employ these new pieces of tech to better their overall business and to improve their products and services. Like for example, there are some casinos on the internet that use the top of the range technology within their online casinos, for example, some gaming casinos allow the use for virtual reality, therefore, members can play roulette, poker, blackjack, or any enabled VR game to be played through the headset, giving the individual the most realistic and best experience possible.

However, if you’re a passionate gamer and play mobile games on your Android device, we have mentioned two free to play games that we highly recommend that you download and play.

AnimA ARPG

AnimA ARPG is a free to play role playing game that was released in 2020, if you’re a fan of the Diablo series, you’ll appreciate this game as they both share the same similarities. This game also has high quality graphics, responsive and easy controls, and a magical and stunning soundtrack. AnimA ARPG has unique cosmetics that you can purchase, however, the good thing is that all in-game purchases don’t affect your gameplay and therefore is not a pay-to-win game.

Asphalt 9: Legends

If you enjoy racing games, Asphalt 9 Legends should be downloaded on your Android device, the Asphalt franchise is very popular and is known for their racing games, this particular game was released in July 2018, and of course, this is the latest game in their series. This game has a ton of content, it has 50 cars, a ton of challenges, as well as this, you play single player and multiplayer, the visuals and graphics are good, and the racing controls is user-friendly and is very responsive.