Did you know that there are many ways to lower your energy consumption and save money on your bills? Many people think that they have to make big changes in order to see a difference, but that is not always the case. There are small and sometimes unexpected things that you can do every day to reduce your energy usage. Here are some of the ways you could help to conserve energy.

With the climate crisis and rising energy bills, more people are getting interested in how they can conserve energy. Not only do people want to reduce their electric, gas and other bills if they can, they also want to do their part for the planet. Aside from using your heating less and turning off your electrical appliances when not in use, there are a lot of other things you could be doing to lower your energy consumption and carbon footprint. Here are some of the ways you might not have thought of.

Use Alternatives to an Oven

One of the biggest energy sucks in most kitchens is the oven. It uses a lot of electricity or gas to heat up – and you can tell it uses a lot of energy because it can often heat up your whole kitchen in the process. If you only need to cook a small meal or side dish, consider using an alternative to your oven such as an air fryer , microwave, slow cooker or stovetop instead. These methods use much less energy and you typically need to use them for a shorter amount of time to cook a meal. If you do use an oven, clear out any extra baking trays you keep stored at the bottom. These can impact the air flow around the oven and make it less efficient, meaning you’ll use more energy overall.

Practice Good Freezer and Refrigerator Hygiene

Your freezer and fridge are two of the most energy-intensive appliances in your home. Make sure you’re practicing good upkeep with these appliances to avoid using extra energy. In particular, you’ll want to defrost your freezer regularly, as a build up of ice makes it much less energy efficient. Cleaning the coils and sides of your refrigerator also means there is no film of ice or grime to make it run less efficiently too. Plus, a clean fridge just looks and feels much better in day to day life.

Review Who You Do Business With

We tend to trust the companies we do business with to be doing the right thing for the world, but some companies have much more of an environmental conscience than others. The banks, utility providers and service providers you choose to have contracts with could all make a big difference to the environment and overall energy consumption if they wanted to. Do your research and see if the companies you do business with are making any effort to be more energy-efficient or are using renewable resources. Interestingly, companies that use blockchain technology have lower energy consumption than those who don’t – so you should even look at aspects such as blockchain energy consumption when doing your research. If you discover some of the companies you do business with could be doing better, you might want to consider switching to a provider that is. It’s always good to review your options and make sure you’re happy with the service you’re getting, anyway.

Choose Energy Efficient Cycles for your Dishwasher and Washing Machine

If your dishwasher has a half load or eco cycle option, use it. These cycles are designed to use less water and energy, but still clean your dishes properly. You should also make sure your washing machine is set to use cold water rather than hot, as this can make a big difference to the amount of energy required to wash your clothes. Most detergents these days work just as well in cold water, so there’s no need to use hot unless you have a specific reason to. Washing larger loads of clothing less frequently is also a good way to save energy. You might also want to consider line drying your clothes rather than using a tumble dryer, as this uses even more energy. If you do use a dryer, make sure you clean the lint trap before each load as a build-up of

lint can make it less efficient.

Use Your Television Differently

Televisions are another energy-intensive appliance, so it’s important to be mindful of how you use yours. If you’re not watching TV, be sure to turn it off at the wall rather than leaving it on standby. It’s also a good idea to invest in an energy-efficient TV if you’re in the market for a new one. These days, there are many options available that use much less energy than older models. If you have an older TV, you might want to consider upgrading to a more

energy-efficient model. You could also save energy by using a TV streaming device rather than a traditional cable or satellite TV service. These devices use much less energy, so they’re better for the environment and your wallet. Also consider turning down the brightness, and blanking the TV screen if you’re just listening to the radio through your TV set.

So, there are a few ideas to get you started on reducing your energy consumption. Some of them might seem like small changes, but they can really add up over time. And, of course, the more people that make these changes, the greater the impact will be. So, spread the word and let’s all do our bit to save energy.