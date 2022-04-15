We live in a world where almost everyone uses apps, but different age groups have different preferences. For starters, younger generations have grown up with technology as part of their lives and are more accustomed to using apps for everyday activities.

For instance, young people are comfortable using apps to socialize, shop, schedule appointments, and even bank. On the contrary, older generations are not so open to using apps, especially for things like banking.

Below, we have compiled a list of the five most useful android apps for young people.

Venmo

Venmo is a cash-free payment app that allows users to make or receive payments quickly and easily. By connecting the Venmo android app to a bank card or debit or credit card, users can send money to pay a bill or receive funds by “requesting” it.

It’s a peer-to-peer payment app and is most commonly used between friends and family. As long as the other person also has the Venmo app, you can use it to pay for services, like housekeeping, or to send your friend a monetary gift. Additionally, the app allows users to easily split payments, whether it’s a dinner bill, rent, or a taxi ride you shared with your friend.

Also, many merchants accept Venmo payments, so you can make purchases through the app.

WeSay – CBD Reviews

WeSay is a great android app for young CBD or cannabis users. WeSay is a cannabis medical research and CBD products information platform, and they’ve launched an app to help users find cannabis-related products, pricing, and other details.

This is the first CBD app that allows users to categorize their search to find exactly what they’re looking for. For instance, you can sort your search by CBD content, price, purpose, rating, and more. Therefore, if you’re looking for CBD gummies for sale, you can compare different brands based on specific benchmarks.

The app also offers user reviews and ratings from real people that have already used the product. So, if you’re shopping for CBD gummies and find a worthy contender, you can check what other users’ experience with the product was like before purchasing.

Qapital

Every young person should be on top of their finances and preparing for the future. Qapital is an award-winning app designed to help users save, invest, and spend with any goal in mind. You can set up an Invest Account, Spending Account, and Goals Account.

At its core, the Qapital android app is a saving and budgeting app designed to help users automate savings. Users can create rules and missions for themselves related to their finances. And these savings goals can be big, like saving for a dream vacation, or small, like saving for a new designer bag.

Once you’ve created a savings goal, you can set special savings “rules” to automate savings. For instance, you can set a rule to save 10% of your paycheck each month. These rules automatically move money to your savings account when certain conditions are triggered, such as on a certain day of the week or month.

You can create multiple savings goals and multiple rules for each goal.

Yummly

Yummly is an incredible recipe app that helps users to solve the everyday dilemma of what to cook. It’s especially helpful for young people living on their own for the first time since each recipe comes with a detailed ingredients list and comprehensive instructions.

Yummly was created to give users a way to gather their favorite recipes from the most esteemed culinary sites and blogs in one place. Today, there are over two million recipes to choose from on the food platform. With detailed step-by-step instructions and videos, you will be cooking like a pro in no time.

Moreover, Yummly is personalized to meet your needs and preferences. For instance, if you’re on a weight loss journey, only healthy recipes will pop up, and you won’t be shown any tempting pictures of appetizing burgers and fries.

Handy

Handy is an excellent android app for young people moving into their first home and who need help keeping it clean and tidy or getting set up. The app allows users to book a regular cleaning service or a one-time touch-up.

It’s not just for home cleaning, you can also find handyman services, such as furniture assembly, TV mounting, wall hanging, etc. Plus, you can find home improvement professionals for kitchen and bathroom remodeling, installation of wood flooring, and other major renovation jobs.

The app is designed to connect customers with people working in services, such as those mentioned above, and works based on location.

Final Thoughts

There you have it; five android apps that we think all young people should have. There is an app for you, whether you need to keep better control of your finances, are looking for tasty recipes, or want a quick and easy way to find CBD products.