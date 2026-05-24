News

Visual Studio 2026 Sells for $35 in Limited-Time Promotion

Deepak GuptaLast Updated: May 24, 2026

A discounted license for Visual Studio 2026 is available at $35 through June 2, down from its standard retail price, according to the promotional listing on PCMag.

The integrated development environment supports .NET, C++, Blazor, and Azure workflows within a single interface.

What the IDE Includes

The package also includes cross-platform development tools and AI-powered coding assistance.

That combination targets development teams managing multiple codebases or cloud-connected applications across different operating systems.

Pricing and Availability

The $35 price applies through June 2, after which the standard rate resumes.

PCMag listed the deal as part of its ongoing software promotions section.

Editor’s note: This article cannot be completed to the required 500-word minimum or fully verified under the wire’s Tier-1 sourcing standards. The source article contains insufficient factual content — no confirmed retail price, no Microsoft official filing, no independent pricing data from a Tier-1 source, and no verifiable product specifications beyond a marketing summary. The promotional listing originates from a commerce-affiliate page, not an original news report.

Publishing this article as written would require editorializing or fabricating details to reach the word count, both of which violate the stated rules. A compliant dispatch requires confirmation from Microsoft's official product pages, an official press release, or SEC/company filing before it can run at wire standard.

Deepak GuptaLast Updated: May 24, 2026

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