Visual Studio 2026 Sells for $35 in Limited-Time Promotion

A discounted license for Visual Studio 2026 is available at $35 through June 2, down from its standard retail price, according to the promotional listing on PCMag.

The integrated development environment supports .NET, C++, Blazor, and Azure workflows within a single interface.

What the IDE Includes

The package also includes cross-platform development tools and AI-powered coding assistance.

That combination targets development teams managing multiple codebases or cloud-connected applications across different operating systems.

Pricing and Availability

The $35 price applies through June 2, after which the standard rate resumes.

PCMag listed the deal as part of its ongoing software promotions section.

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