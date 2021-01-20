vivo V20: Your Best Camera Phone with Classy Design

With low-cost premium phones to high-end ones competing against one another, the mid-ranged phones are often left out with no audience. Still, there are people not aiming for the latter nor the former, but the ones in the middle. Just recently, vivo added V20 to its V-series, a mid-range phone with pleasing features and hard-to-believe specifications.

Generally, this is intended for content consumers who are currently transitioning to be content creators themselves. With digital media on the rise, you need an essential phone to supply all your content needs! In creating that high quality content, you need the perfect camera features to capture every moment, check out the vivo V20 spec that is surely perfect for your content needs.

Camera Features and Design of vivo V20

64MP Main Camera

Sharing almost the same camera setup with the pro version, you get the nicest quality of photos. It has a triple-camera setup with a main camera of 64MP. It is equipped with camera features like Super Night Mode, which gives extra exposure to attain better photos at night, Motion Autofocus, for stability, Smart Zoom, and Art Portrait Video to capture aesthetic portraits.

44MP Eye Autofocus Selfie Camera

While on the front, you get a 44MP Eye Autofocus Selfie Camera. It allows you to never lose focus with the help of its eye autofocus feature that can track your eyes no matter where they look. The 4K selfie video allows you to shoot videos on 4K resolution. Like the rear camera, it also has a Super Night Selfie mode that helps improve face brightness when you take that perfect selfie with a dark background. Other features include the Steadieface Selfie Video and Multi-Style Portrait.

7.38mm Trendy Slim Design

At just 7.38 mm, this is probably the thinnest phone that vivo has ever released. It is lightweight and easy to carry, great for taking it to different places. It only weighs 171 grams since it is plastic-made. Nevertheless, convenience is power.

AG Matte Glass

Feel its smoothness! The vivo V20 comes in an AG Matte Glass. To look more pleasing, the AG Matte Glass adds further luxurious style to the phone. On the other hand, it is the reason behind the warmth of the phone and scratch-resistance. Say goodbye to fingerprints!

Color Symphonies

The rear part of this phone will attract anyone that will lay their eyes on the phone! It is available in two variants: Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody. Personally, we are liking the vibe of Sunset Melody! It is multi-colored and with matte finishes. Although, one verdict, it can easily catch fingerprints. Watch out and wipe!

If we were to be asked about the best mid-range phone with the nicest camera quality and eye-catching design, our mouths would say it is the vivo V20. Admit it, not all people like the flashy side of high-ranged phones and the limitations set on low-ranged ones. Instead, they settle for the midrange ones wherein you get the best of both worlds.

The vivo V20 has the best hardware and is priced right. Considering the money you will shell out, it is a pretty catch! With a great AMOLED display, camera performance, the latest hardware, long battery lifespan, and the infamous 5G connectivity, you are content with the vivo V20.