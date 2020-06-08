Over the years, the role of phones has changed significantly. Before, they were just portable gadgets used to communicate with other people. Phones were not considered as a means of entertainment, and their selection was quite limited. However, once the smartphone entered the global arena, everything changed. From games to instant messaging apps: people can do everything on their smartphones. In many ways, smartphones have replaced PCs, especially when we need to access information quickly.

However, with this blessing comes a curse in the form of intrusive individuals, hackers, and bots attempting to steal your information. The cure for this is one of the world’s most popular virtual safety measures known as a VPN. While these applications might be used on PCs regularly, some people still ignore the necessity of protecting their smartphones. In many ways, your smartphone might have more sensitive information than your PC. Let’s figure out exactly how a VPN can protect you from hackers and other intrusive entities.

The Purpose of a VPN on an Android Device

Many regular netizens are already aware of VPNs and their use cases. To explain it briefly for those uninformed, a VPN is a software that creates a private network when browsing and masks your IP address, making you virtually invisible.

VPNs have gained a foothold in the PC world. They provide several benefits, both convenience-wise and safety-wise. However, smartphones remain an uncharted territory, with thousands of people assuming that these devices do not need an extra layer of protection.

Since we increasingly use our phones for all kinds of activities, securing ourselves is essential. Through a VPN, you can rest assured that all of your online affairs remain private. The best VPN programs on the market use state of the art encryption standards, which are L2TP/IPsec and SSTP, respectively. Therefore, decrypting such data is not only costly but time-consuming.

Now, military-grade encryption might bring on different issues. Information encryption can take a toll on the speed at which your device operates. The best VPN software should function seamlessly in the background, without infringing your convenience and performance, while still providing top of the line security.

The Dangers of Browsing Without a VPN

We’ve stated that users tend to use smartphones for much more than merely sending messages and calling people, but to what extent? It turns out that people use their phones for quite a lot of things ranging from banking to sending confidential e-mails. Such information is highly sensitive and is the primary target for malicious individuals. While confidential images, texts, and information might be used for blackmail and more sinister things, leaking your banking information could leave you penniless.

Additionally, users are tracked continuously during browsing. For example, your ISP (Internet Service Provider) is an entity that gathers information about your activities. Furthermore, when you visit websites, you are providing them with a significant portion of your data. Your search queries also have a pivotal role, allowing marketers to present personalized advertisements.

So, it’s vital to ensure that you’re safe when you’re using your phone. A VPN will help you protect your:

Contact details

Banking information

Application information

Social media details

Messages

Images

E-Mails

And other online activities.

Putting yourself at risk is not a good idea. While personalized ads can be annoying, there might be more devastating consequences. Once hackers steal your information, they might sell it on the dark web. Then, identity theft can follow, which is one of the biggest cybercrimes.

Posing as you to ruin your reputation, blackmailing you, or stealing all of your funds are true horrors of modern-day smartphones. Even if you don’t have any sensitive information, a VPN will still help you stay safe when browsing the web.

Additionally, we all use public Wi-Fi from time to time. While coffee shops and other stores offer free Wi-Fi to their customers as a benevolent service, hackers might take advantage of them. Once you connect to a public Wi-Fi, your connection can be intercepted. Hence, a malicious hacker can track your online activities and monitor them. To prevent such actors from spying on your online affairs, you’re going to need a top-of-the-line VPN.

The Pros of Using a VPN

Security

Anonymity

Peace of mind

Protected information

Strict no-logs policy

Secure banking

Unblocking geo-restricted content

Safe downloading

The Cons of Using a VPN

Might slow down your connection

Usually requires a subscription

In Conclusion

A VPN has become an integral part of the smartphone landscape, and if you care about your security, you need one for the phone. Keeping yourself anonymous while browsing the web is going to ensure that your browsing is safe, anonymous, and, most importantly, fun.

If you are reluctant to sign up for a subscription, Atlas VPN free trial is an option for every netizen living on a budget. You can download and use the VPN at no cost and explore the available features before considering the paid version.