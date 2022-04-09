VPN or Virtual Private Network encrypts and bypasses your network for data transfer. Due to this, VPNs are widely used mainly to protect the privacy and gain access to restricted websites. If you wish to access a website that’s allowed in Denmark but restricted in your region, you can access that website by choosing Denmark as your location on your VPN server.

When you do this, your location will be Denmark, so it will be as if you’re using the Internet in Denmark. Many VPN secure reviews have mentioned the pros and cons of using a VPN. So, let’s take a look at a few of them here.

Many people, for instance, think their iPhone is super secure. While this is a fact, the truth is iPhones can’t ward off every cybercriminal or malware lurking on the web.

Why do You Need a VPN?

A VPN or virtual private network is a tool that lets you browse the internet safely. It encrypts the data exchanged between your device and websites or apps to make it unreadable to third parties.

Encryption is a way to secure data using a unique key. It converts the data into an unreadable form so that no one can understand what it means. You need the unique key to decrypt the data which no one can gain as it resides between your device and websites or apps.

Therefore, your data becomes useless to cybercriminals. Additionally, VPNs protect your iPhone from a range of vulnerabilities and threats online.

If you have been reading Google VPN update, you know what we are talking about. In simple words, VPNs are a requisite for the iPhone for a number of reasons.

We will explore them shortly.

In addition, there are endless ways that can hamper your privacy and even reveal your personal data online.

As a result, you need to take a few steps to beef up the security of your iPhone. Among them, using a VPN is highly advised and goes a long way to protect your device and data.

Pros of Using VPN

There are tons of advantages to using a VPN when browsing online. Let’s look at a few of them here.

1. No more bandwidth throttling

Throttling is when your ISP slows down your Internet speed when you’ve consumed all your monthly data limit. However, when you use a VPN, your connection is bypassed, and your Internet providers won’t be able to see what you’re doing, so they can throttle your Internet Connection.

2. Mask your online identity

The best thing about using a VPN is, your identity is hidden. Since your IP address is masked, the chances of cybercriminals getting to know your whereabouts are significantly less. Browsing the Internet adds extra security and privacy, especially if you’re using a public network.

3. Bypass Geo-blocking

You no longer have to be disappointed if a website you want to visit is blocked. VPN bypasses any regional blocks and gives access to the websites. You can watch content from around the world without any restrictions. Due to this very reason, VPNs are used.

4. Secure browsing

It keeps your browsing activity secure. Your activity log stays anonymous, so no one will know what you’re browsing. Hackers cannot track your online activities so that you can stay safe in this virtual world. Browsing anonymously gives you the freedom and much-needed privacy from online data thefts. Some Chrome vpn extension work well where you just have to install the plugins.

5. Bypass Firewall Restrictions

If you ever were restricted from using a streaming site or social media in your workplace or elsewhere, it’s due to the firewalls. VPNs, however, block these firewalls and allow access to the websites you wish to browse. Using a VPN is always an advantage if you’re blocked from websites that otherwise are not restricted outside the premises.

Cons of Using VPN

Now that we know the advantages of using a VPN let’s look at the disadvantages of using a VPN. Knowing the disadvantages doesn’t mean using a VPN is risky, but you need to be careful when choosing a VPN.

1. Free VPNs are Less Secure

There are many free VPNs available online, and using a free VPN is fine as long as it is from a reliable host provider. But not all free VPNs are trustworthy so going with a premium version is always better. Premium VPN services offer better security and privacy.

2. Premium VPNs can be expensive

Premium VPNs are always better, but they can be expensive too. This is one of the major cons of using a VPN. However, if you don’t have a problem paying a little extra for a secure connection, you can go for it.

3. Slow Internet Connection

When using a VPN, you may experience slow Internet speed. And even though it is negligible, if you’re a gamer, you will not see a significant drop in the speed. Since the VPN encrypts and bypasses your ISP, the speed slows down, and if you don’t use a trusted one, you will notice significant drops.

4. Blocked Services even with VPN

Streaming sites and Government websites have detectors that detect VPNs and block them instantly. Websites like Netflix block VPNs and tell you to turn off your VPN. So even if you wish to access certain websites, you will not be able to even with a VPN.

Final Thoughts

Hundreds of providers offer VPN services, so choosing the right one is essential for a seamless and secure browsing experience. While VPNs do have certain disadvantages, the pros outweigh the cons. Avoid web tracking by using a VPN and stay safe in this virtual world today!

If you ever thought of switching your current VPN or plan to use one, do your research, check the reviews and then go for a VPN that’s best for you.