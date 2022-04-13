Web Developer: Who Is He and What Does He Do?

Regardless of the format of work, a “freelancer” or a full-time specialist developer is engaged in the creation of websites. Based on the activity profile, web development is divided into front end segment (public part of the site) and back end (development of components for the server part). With a professional approach, this division is necessary, since each direction has fundamental differences in many respects. In the emerging market, it is not uncommon for the same contractor to be involved in both technical sets, doing both user interface development and testing, debugging, or software development work. Today professional web development services are very important and popular in many fields of activity.

What does a developer do?

The term “web development” itself includes a voluminous list of works, among which design and content filling can be noted. In real conditions, the developer comes into contact with these topics indirectly, as the need arises. More precisely, the developer rank allows you to set tasks for designers and content managers. The main goal of the development contractor is to design the user interface, develop the back-end and bring the finished prototype to the mass market.

Today, there are various vacancies for website development on the market, many of them imply an initial level of knowledge of programming languages ​​and minimal experience in designing custom modules. Simply put, the percentage of individual requests is very high. The more solid the organization and the more complex the project, the higher the requirements for the contractor.

Key Knowledge

Most modern frameworks, development tools and platforms are interchangeable and universal. That is, it will be easy for a performer who knows the basics of java script to find a common language with the Vue or Angular framework. Therefore, HR recruiters often simply list the list of basic technologies in the requirements:

HTML5. The language for layout of page content. Used for content formatting, structure design, and prototype basics.

PHP code. The main language for designing the back end. Functions as a scripting language for any software components.

CSS (style sheet). A comprehensive system for automated management of the appearance of public elements of the site: sections, text properties, indents, intervals, tables and much more.

JavaScript. The most popular scripting language in the world of programming and web development. JS technology is needed to give dynamism to a static page, with the help of scripts, moving blocks, animation and dynamic fragments function. The build quality of scripts largely determines the correct operation of the site with a high percentage of interactive components.

Frames. Tools to automate workflows, simplify routine work and increase efficiency. There are several popular solutions on the market today, including AngularJS from Google, VUE from developer Eyvan Yu, and React, backed by IT giant Facebook.

The full set of requirements for the contractor depends on the industry, specialization and complexity of the project. An experienced business intelligence firm can voice the complete list. In addition to the basic requirements, the employer assesses the positive experience and portfolio of the applicant, the real potential and desire to work in the specified product niche.

How to gain experience as a novice developer?

Probably, many experienced professionals can only envy the starting opportunities of the younger generation, which has access to a huge number of services, extensive communities and training materials. Just 7-8 years ago, many could not even dream of such support. Even with tougher competition in the market, there is a shortage of talented personnel. This is a huge number of vacancies that are waiting for their applicants.

It is also worth noting that a good knowledge of English will be a huge advantage for a novice developer. It will not work without it, because all the “fat” customers live in Western countries. Even the Chinese market is demanding knowledge of English.

As a first step, a beginner can try his hand at young agencies where there is a “non-demanding” client with a limited budget. You can replenish your portfolio in young service companies, start-up bookmakers and experimental projects.