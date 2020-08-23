Webinars Are Still In Trend, See How You Can Make The Most Out Of It

Webinars. The entire world realizes its importance now, especially because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a great way to connect safely. But then not all the participants of a webinar are actively involved.

Some might not feel interested, while some might be there because it is mandated by their organization. These people are “neutrals;” they won’t learn much from your webinar and won’t talk about it.

This might not be entirely their fault. Webinars offer fewer opportunities to engage with a speaker, no rewards for attending, and are often not customized for the participants.

In this article, we are going to give you some easy tips to organize effective webinars that will help solve those issues.

What Are Webinars?

Webinars, a word derived from combining “web” and “seminar” is an online conference that may be a workshop, a virtual event, or simply a presentation.

Webinars allow people to attend a virtual event from anywhere. It is also cheaper to organize a webinar than conducting a seminar. Webinars usually have a host, speakers, and a presenter.

In the COVID-19 aftermath, webinars have become even more popular, allowing people to connect and learn remotely.

Tips To Conduct Successful Webinars

1. Invite People

The first step to creating a successful webinar is to create an impressive invitation. You can use a free online invitation maker to create attractive invitations. Video invitations that are personalized get the most RSVPs.

Experiment a little with your invitations to know what works for you.

2. Conduct Promotions

You can use websites like VideoCreek to create an ad video for online promotions. Conduct promotions on social media, Google, or anywhere you feel like. This is the best way to get more attendees.

If you need marketing capital, you can make your webinars paid.

3. Keep It Short

Nobody likes super-long webinars. Keep them under 40 minutes. Be crisp, precise, and don’t add any fluff. Leave enough time for Q&As as this is when the attendees get to engage with your directly.

If you think that 40 minutes are not enough to cover what you want to share, organize a break, or divide the webinar into two parts.

4. Always Have a Q&A Session

Don’t talk for too long. You shouldn’t have only 5 minutes left for Q&A in a 40-minute-long webinar. Ensure that at least 20-25% of the total webinar time is strictly for Q&A sessions.

Also, share an email id where the attendees can email you with their questions should they have any.

5. Know The Preferences Of Your Attendees

Know who your attendees are. Divide them into age groups, group them by gender. If there are more women attendees, tailor your content accordingly. If there are more 50+ attendees, make the experts talk.

By knowing who your attendees are and what roles they play in their companies, you will be able to create engaging webinars that people learn something from.

You can also share the contact information of all attendees with each other. Networking is a great reward for everyone.

6. Make Sure The Webinar Is Mobile-Friendly

Not everyone may have access to a laptop or a desktop computer to attend the webinar. Most may use their mobile phones. Is your webinar view adapted for mobile? About 25% of the attendees use mobile phones to tune in.

This might be true for the webinar too. If you think your webinar is not adaptable for mobile view, request people to use a laptop or a desktop.

7. Focus On Visual Branding

Use logos, color palettes, fonts, or other visual elements that can brand your company throughout the webinar. For example, you can have a logo inserted on every slide of your presentation. You can visit www.videocreek.com for more details.

8. Be Subtle In Offering Your Products & Services

Don’t make the entire webinar a promotion of a kind for your company’s products and services. Subtly mention about related products or services that your company offers, in the beginning, and at the end of the webinar.

But don’t overdo it. No one likes blatant advertising, as your attendees are present in the webinar to learn.

9. Content Comes First

Have you researched the topic well? What made you choose the topic? Is it relevant for all? The content should be visually gripping and mind-boggling. It should offer something unique to your attendees.

Most importantly, you should know what you are talking about. Get help if you need to. Invite a panel of experts to talk on the subject if you want to make it more interesting. Hook the attendees in the first few minutes.

10. Rehearse & Record

Do a trial a day before your webinar is scheduled to be conducted. This dry run will allow you to check everything, the mic, the speakers, the screen-sharing, etc. Test all your gear.

Don’t forget to document or record the webinar. You can watch this recording later to point out issues and gain insights on how to make the next one better.

Share Highlights From Your Webinar Through A Video

While you may not be able to share the entire video and make it available to the public without a paywall, you can share the highlights. This can work as a teaser and inform people about your expertise.

Wondering how to create a video? You will need a smart video editor to create a video with music, captions, and effects. For example, you can use the InVideo video creator to create impressive videos.

Organize A Webinar Today!

Use these tips to organize a webinar. Offer interesting insights to people through your expertise. Webinars offer you:

Generate leads.

Build your brand and increase brand awareness.

Help your company establish itself as an industry leader.

Get people interested in what you do.

Share your learnings and experience with the next generation.

You also have to choose the right platform for your webinar. Is it a platform that is rarely used? Will you have to ask people to download it? Have a small pool of people with whom you can discuss this and the other tips mentioned above.

We hope the article helped! Incorporate these tips into your next webinar!