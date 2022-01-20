What are the Best Android Games of All Time?

Over the past ten years or so, mobile gaming has improved far beyond what we thought was possible when we were playing Snake on the Nokia 3310. Now, we can play watered-down editions of our favourite console games on our smartphones. The best part about these A-list games hitting the mobile marketplace is that they don’t cost a fortune to play. In fact, you can play a lot of these fantastic games completely free of charge. That is, until you start losing lives and get the credit card out. That being said, here are our top picks for Android games in 2021.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty doesn’t need any introductions because it’s one of the largest and most popular franchises around. Previously, this game was locked to consoles and PCs. However, in 2019, that all changed when the mobile edition hit the stores. The game was met with enormous applause and comes complete with a PVP mode and a 100-player battle royale mode. The best part about this game is that there are so many playable elements and it’s completely free – if you don’t want to spend on in-game downloads for cosmetics.

25-in-1 Casino

This is one for the casino lover who doesn’t want to leave the house or rely on an internet connection. The game is completely free to play and includes the classics including Keno, Roulette, and Baccarat. Further, as well as playing these great games, you can bet on your favourite sports events. Once you’ve got your practice in, you can find the best online casino sites and raise the stakes.

GRID Autosports

Hitting the Play Store back in 2019, GRID Autosport simultaneously cemented itself as the best racing game out there for mobile. You need to pay a whole $9.99 to play but you won’t be pestered for in-app purchases or consistent ads. The controls are smooth, the graphics are excellent, and the game supports plug-in controllers. There are countless cars and styles to play through, so you’ll get more than your money’s worth. However, considering the cost, there is a lack of updates to the game.

Pokémon Go

If you missed the Pokémon Go craze back when it first came out in July 2016, you can still jump in on the Niantic action. This GPS and augmented reality (AR) Pokémon game is arguably one of the most popular games on the Android Play Store. You are set up with a starter Pokémon and need to venture out into the real world to collect more. On your travels, you will meet friends and have to compete in gyms to become the best. If you love this game, you should also check out the Harry Potter AR game.

This is just an extremely small selection of the thousands of Android games out there. However, each one brings different genres and gameplay options. If you’re looking for a place to start your mobile gaming journey, look no further.