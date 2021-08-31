What Are The Cons Of Cloud Computing?

Cloud computing is a process that involves storing, managing, and processing data by using a network of remote servers instead of using a personal computer or a local server. The different types of cloud models are Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud. The different types of cloud service models are SaaS (Software as a Service), PaaS (Platform as a service, and IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service).

In a world that is largely driven by data, cloud computing has become a buzzword as it helps organisations improve their workflow. Marc Benioff, Founder, CEO and Chairman, Salesforce says that “If someone asks me what cloud computing is, I try not to get bogged down with definitions. I tell them that, simply put, cloud computing is a better way to run your business.” If you want to become an expert in the cloud computing domain, you can try online cloud computing certification courses. Cloud computing has numerous advantages but it is important to be well aware of its various disadvantages as well.

In this article, we will discuss some of the ‘cons’ of cloud computing. Let’s get started:

Concern regarding the confidentiality of data-

As there is a high-risk that the data of the users can be accessed by others it is very important to ensure that the data and the cloud are under high-level of security.

Internet is necessary-

Cloud computing is only possible if there is an availability of internet connection. In case the internet connection is weak or not available, access to the cloud computing device would be declined. This becomes a major problem in remote areas and generally in developing nations.

Cloud downtime-

Like any other IT system, the cloud is susceptible to technical issues such as network glitches, disruptions, and downtime. These occurrences might halt commercial activities and processes, which can be costly to the company.

Compliance-

This refers to the possibility of a provider’s compliance deviation from the user’s regulations.

Limited Control-

The service provider handles the majority of cloud management. While cloud-based

programmes, data, and services, could be managed by you as a customer, you have no

control over any aspects of the backend infrastructure and you won’t often have access to

administrative responsibilities.

Vendor lock-in-

The vendor lock-in problem occurs when clients become reliant on a single cloud provider’s technological implementation because different vendors supply different platforms, switching from one cloud to another might be complicated, so they are unable to switch vendors without incurring significant expenditures, and might have to deal with technical incompatibilities and legal restriction.

Data Breach-

Data breaches can occur for a number of reasons, including theft and fraud. Data breaches are one of the most common security risks in the cloud computing era.

Denial for Service Attack-

In Denial for Service attack, machine or network resources are made unavailable to its intended users by perpetrators who disrupt the services of a server connected to the internet, either briefly or indefinitely.

Insecure interfaces and APIs-

When APIs are created by developers without authentication, the interfaces are completely accessible through the internet, allowing anyone to access company systems and data. Web and cloud services use API keys to identify third-party applications that access their services. The attacker can cause denial for service and even gain the victim’s money.

Data Leakage-

When data from within an organisation is unlawfully transferred to some external recipient it is known as data leakage. This could happen possibly from any device like mobile, laptop, USBs, etc.

Conclusion

Cloud computing has become a significant part of many businesses and cloud computing programs will help you develop skills that are necessary to build a successful career in cloud computing. Despite the fact that it speeds up the management of multiple work processes, the organization’s cloud security plan must be capable of protecting against cloud security threats.

Safeguarding cloud environments from unauthorised access, denial of service attacks, data breach, cyberattacks, and other threats is what cloud security is all about. Conventional security systems and tactics are not necessarily capable of adequately securing cloud-based infrastructure, which is fundamentally different from an on-premises cloud infrastructure.

