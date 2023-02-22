What are The Most Popular Android App Categories in Thailand?

Thailand’s app market is rapidly expanding, with a significant increase in smartphone users, primarily on Android devices. According to Statista, the number of smartphone users in Thailand surpassed 50 million in 2019 and is projected to reach 70 million by 2025. As a result, the growth of Android apps and categories in Thailand has been substantial. In this article, we’ll explore some of the most popular Android app categories in Thailand and delve into the reasons behind their popularity. Join us to learn more about these app categories and what makes them so appealing to users.

Entertainment and Social Networking

Android entertainment apps are designed to provide users with a fun and engaging experience. These apps can be easily downloaded from the Google Play Store and used on any Android device. Examples of entertainment apps include games, music players, and video streaming platforms.

In Thailand, social networking apps are hugely popular, and there are a variety of options available for users looking to connect with others. The most widely used messaging app in the country is Line, which even surpasses the popularity of WhatsApp in the region. With Line, users can send messages and make voice calls to other Line users around the world for free over a Wi-Fi or data connection. The app also supports free video calls between two devices running on iOS, Android, or Windows 10+. Additionally, there are many other social media apps available in Thailand, including those that are popular in other parts of the world.

Lifestyle

Lifestyle apps cater to a wide range of needs, from health and fitness to financial management and event tracking. They are helpful for people of all ages, including those starting out on their own and retirees seeking support in daily activities. In Thailand, the most popular lifestyle apps are fitness and financial planning apps.

Music and Audio

In Thailand culture is very important so music and audio apps are highly popular. This is evident in the range of streaming services, download platforms, and radio apps that are available. Music streaming services, such as Apple Music, offer users access to an extensive library of over 40 million songs from various artists including Taylor Swift, Drake, and Ariana Grande. For those who prefer to have full control over what is stored on their phones, music download platforms are an ideal solution. Additionally, radio apps can be downloaded to access radio stations from around the world, with the most popular being FM Player, TuneIn Radio, and Radio Thailand.

Navigation and Ride-Hailing Services

There are numerous navigation and ride-hailing services available in Thailand. Some of the most popular options include Google Maps and Uber. Google Maps is an app that has been around for over a decade, providing users with turn-by-turn directions, live traffic updates, and lane guidance. You can also search nearby businesses and attractions using voice commands or text input. Uber is a ride-sharing platform that allows riders to request rides quickly and easily from anywhere within its coverage area, and at a cheaper cost than traditional taxi services.

Online Casinos

Online casinos in Thailand offer the same popular games found in Las Vegas or Macau, making it a convenient choice for Thai gamers who don’t want to leave the comfort of their own homes. The predominant age of Thai Online Casinos players is 30-40 years old although a younger generation also actively participates in online gambling,

Shopping/E-commerce

Thailand has a vibrant shopping culture, with a particular interest in online shopping for both local and foreign products. Thai consumers are drawn to a variety of shopping options, including local brands and international products. As a result, e-commerce apps are very popular in the Thai market.

Final Thoughts

The growth of Android app categories in Thailand has been substantial due to the significant increase in smartphone users, primarily on Android devices. These apps cater to a diverse range of needs and preferences, with the majority of users seeking convenience and ease of use. As Thailand’s app market continues to rapidly expand, it is exciting to see what new apps and categories will emerge to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the region.