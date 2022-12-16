What Are the Odds of Winning a Mobile Slot Jackpot

Online casinos revolutionized the way that we gamble. They made casino games more accessible, gave players a wider variety of games to choose from, and enabled them to grab hold of plenty of fantastic bonuses.

When casino games evolved yet again and became accessible through slot apps, things changed again. Almost nothing is as easy as opening an app on your phone to get your gambling fix. These apps also allow players to win great prizes from the palm of their hands.

But what are the chances of winning a jackpot like this? Can you truly win a life-changing windfall simply by playing a slot game on your smartphone? Read on to find out what you should look for to maximize your odds of doing just that.

Casino Slot Apps

Before we get into the actual odds of winning big, let’s briefly discuss the apps that make wins like this a possibility.

The first-ever casino applications were launched between 2007 and 2008. Rather than accessing an online casino through a web browser, these apps came as a standalone installation that made access to slot games straightforward.

This change revolutionized the industry, and soon many more casinos were launching similar dedicated applications. Even today, many of the best slot apps are created by online casinos with a massive presence via their website. However, having an app makes it easier for players to enjoy their games on a smaller screen.

Almost all these slot applications offer the same fantastic games found on the main casino website. These games, created by the best developers in the industry, are tailored to give you great entertainment and a chance to win incredible jackpots.

Different Jackpot Types

Many slots offer jackpots worth as much as 100,000 times your bet amount. If you’re playing on a maximum bet or even just on a minimum, this can lead to life-changing winnings — or at least let you buy yourself a new hat.

However, not all jackpots are created equal. There are two common types of jackpots that you will find when playing on a casino app: static and progressive.

Static Jackpot

A static jackpot is one that, as you’ve probably guessed, remains static. These jackpots are calculated based on your bet amount and will apply a multiplier to your bet amount to calculate how much you’ve won if you hit the most significant multiplier or prize offered.

As each slot has a different calculation for this, your winnings could range from 100,000 to 500,000 times your bet amount. If you’re playing with a $2 bet, winning a jackpot with a multiplier of 200,000 means you’ll be able to cash an incredible $400,000 prize.

Some static jackpots also have a set amount that you can win. This number doesn’t change and is the most the game will pay out.

Progressive Jackpot

Unlike static jackpots, progressive jackpots constantly change based on the number of players playing a specific slot game and how much they are wagering. Each time a player spins, a portion of their bet is added to the total jackpot. The more players using a game, the more amounts there are being contributed to this amount, and the higher the jackpot will become.

Because of this, progressive jackpots have been responsible for some of the biggest slot wins in history. The only downside to these jackpots is that if another player wins the highest amount, all machines connected to it have their jackpot reset to the minimum the game offers.

The Factors Behind Jackpot Odds

As with any casino game, the odds of winning a mobile slot jackpot are entirely dependent on the game you are playing – simply because each game has different odds of winning based on various factors. These include the reel configuration, pay lines, volatility rating, and RTP.

Reel Configuration

Most slots can be found with the industry standard 5×3 reel configuration. This setup means that the game has five columns (or reels) and three rows of symbols. Games that differ from this have different odds of winning because you may need to match more (or fewer) symbols across more (or fewer) reels and rows.

Pay Lines and Ways to Win

Each slot game comes with a specific number of pay lines or ways to win. These depict how win combinations are mapped out across the reels and whether a combination is eligible for a win.

Games with ways to win offer higher odds of winning because they generally offer significantly more opportunities to get a winning combination than machines with pay lines.

Volatility Rating

A machine’s volatility rating determines how often a particular slot pays out to players. Games with high volatility pay out less often, meaning you’re more likely to hit a big win or jackpot. On the other side of the spectrum, machines with low volatility pay out regularly but don’t often offer the jackpot.

Return to Player (RTP)

A machine’s return to player rating dictates how much money a game takes in is paid back to players in winnings. Physical slots usually offer an RTP of between 70% and 90%. However, online slots like those offered by slot apps generally have an RTP of between 93% and 97%.

Because of this, online slot games are required by their algorithms to pay out more and thus offer bigger jackpots or a higher rate of winnings over time.

Odds of Winning a Mobile Slot Jackpot

While the generally accepted odds of winning any jackpot range from 1 in 50 million to 1 in 100 million, choosing your slot game based on the above factors could improve these odds. Usually, the highest RTP games that have high volatility are the ones that pay out the most significant cash prizes.

Now that you know how the odds of mobile slots work, we recommend you download a highly rated casino slot app from your favorite app store and try your luck at winning big.