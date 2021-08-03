What Are The Roadblocks In Cloud Computing?

The implementation of cloud computing has led to multiple benefits for companies. Despite being a new technology, it has become popular due to its varied application in businesses of all sizes. Cloud computing saves time and money because it moves onsite computing to the web.

People across the whole world can get their hands on the latest apps, servers, services, computer networks, and services. They have both options: either to use a third-party server or utilize a privately owned one. A lot of potential is present in the use of cloud storage. Despite this, there are some challenges too that need to be addressed. We will be discussing them here.

Privacy and security

Security and privacy can be considered the most significant roadblock for the implementation of cloud computing. With the use of encryption, security applications, and security hardware, you can overcome many security and privacy issues associated with cloud computing.

Security issues arise because your data is not with you but with a third-party vendor who is responsible for storing and processing it. There might be some times when you would have heard about compromised passwords, corrupt authentication, accounts getting hacked, and data theft in many companies. Hearing about such cases is bound to make you doubtful.

Tracking costs

Cloud computing gives you complete access to application software using an internet connection at high speed. You can avoid spending a huge amount on expensive computer hardware, its maintenance, software, and its management. So, cloud computing is overall an affordable experience.

But the problem arises when you have to bring your organization and the third party to the same table. This task can become expensive and riddled with conflicts. A small business also might find it costly to transfer their data to a public cloud.

Portability

Cloud computing does not permit applications to be transferred from one cloud provider to a different one. There are undesirable vendor lock-ins. It looks like these lock-ins are not going anytime soon since all cloud providers do not have the same standard language for their platform.

Insufficient expertise

Cloud technologies have become overburdened owing to their wide usage. Cloud tools are also continuously going through improvements which makes their management an arduous task. The demand for a skilled workforce that knows its way around cloud computing tools and services has been rising.

The demand has not matched the supply; hence, the technology is not utilized to its true potential. Companies need to ingrain cloud computing skills in their IT department employees to overcome this roadblock. A small portion of the training budget can be diverted for cloud computing courses.

Compliance

Cloud computing poses risks when it comes to compliance. The technology falls short while maintaining compliance. Compliance implies a collection of rules that dictate what data can be transmitted outside and what data cannot leave the organization. Organizations should adhere to their respective compliance rules in all cases. Flouting these can lead to serious repercussions.